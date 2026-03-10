GDC 2026: Exploring the Xbox Booth

Game Developers Conference 2026 kicked off this week and game developers from around the world have descended on the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California. Attendees that come by the Xbox Lounge in Moscone South Lobby can journey through our exhibit featuring key moments across 25 years of Xbox history, from the creation of the original Xbox Prototype through our latest hardware innovations and publishing programs. If you’re not able to attend the show this week, don’t worry: we’ve got an in-depth look at the booth right here.

2000 | Xbox Prototype “DirectX Box”

Microsoft’s original prototype console was known internally as the “Direct X Box,” and the name stuck, albeit in a shortened form. The original Xbox represents a deliberate bet on consoles evolving from sealed appliances to dynamic platforms that developers would be excited to build on. Designed as a forward-looking console with high-end PC-class performance, the project also leaned into “PC-style” development and the coming shift to broadband. Its goal was to shrink the gap between PC and console development by using familiar tools, standard APIs, and a smoother path from prototype to shipped product. For studios, Xbox wanted to be approachable, transparent, and ready for iterative development at a time when console tech was often opaque and proprietary. For the industry, it signaled that connected services would be central to the next era of games.