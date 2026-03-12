GDC 2026: Windows Game Development with Visual Studio 2026 & GitHub Copilot

At GDC, the Visual Studio team highlighted several recent updates focused on helping game developers work faster in large native C++ codebases. The session brought together improvements in runtime performance, build performance, app modernization, and C++ code editing, with a shared goal of making everyday development work more efficient. If you saw the talk and want to dig deeper, or if you missed it and want the key takeaways, here’s a rundown of the topics we covered.

Visual Studio Runtime performance gains

We highlighted recent runtime performance improvements in MSVC Build Tools v14.51, including estimated SPEC CPU 2017 integer gains over v14.50 of 4.3% to 5.0% on x64 and 4.4% to 6.5% on Arm64, depending on configuration. We also ran CitySample benchmarks on Xbox Series X, where v14.51 shows lower frame time, render-thread time, and game-thread time than earlier MSVC versions.

Under the hood, the release adds a new SSA-based loop optimizer, expands the SLP vectorizer, and includes additional optimization work across AVX and Arm64 code generation.

Learn more: C++ Performance Improvements in MSVC Build Tools v14.51

GitHub Copilot build performance

We also covered new GitHub Copilot workflows for improving build performance on Windows. In Visual Studio 2026 Insiders, Copilot can initiate a build, capture a diagnostic trace, identify bottlenecks such as expensive headers, long function generation times, and costly template instantiations, then suggest optimizations and validate them through rebuilds.

Learn more: GitHub Copilot build performance for Windows

GitHub Copilot app modernization

The team provided a rundown of new GitHub Copilot workflows for app modernization in C++. Copilot can help move projects to newer MSVC Build Tools by working through the upgrade in three stages: assessment, planning, and execution.

It updates project settings, identifies upgrade blockers, proposes a remediation plan, and works through the changes needed to move the project to a newer MSVC toolset. It also supports CMake projects and includes preview improvements around reliability and project-file handling.

Learn more: GitHub Copilot app modernization for C++

C++ code editing tools for GitHub Copilot

We did a deep dive into the new C++ code editing tools for GitHub Copilot in Visual Studio. These tools are built to support refactoring at scale by giving Copilot richer symbol-level context across a codebase, including references, metadata, class hierarchies, and function call chains. That makes it easier to handle broader, multi-file editing tasks that would otherwise require a lot of manual searching and incremental updates.

The session examples included common scenarios such as adding functionality to existing functions, improving memory management, and getting oriented in unfamiliar code by visualizing structure and dependencies. The tools work with Copilot agent mode and are designed to make large C++ edits faster and more accurate in day-to-day development.

Learn more: C++ code editing tools for GitHub Copilot

How Windows tools can streamline your workflow

We also showed how Windows tools like Terminal, WinGet, PowerToys, and GitHub Copilot work together to streamline the game development workflow. Terminal's custom profiles let you tailor your command-line environment per project or toolchain, and WinGet configuration files let you take a machine from blank to fully set up with a single command: defining packages, toolchains, versions, and even system settings in a shareable DSC file that teams can check into a repo. From there, PowerToys utilities like Command Palette and Workspaces get you into your workflow as fast as possible and expand the Windows experience!

Repeatable dev environment setup with WinGet

We used GitHub Copilot to generate a WinGet configuration file, a Desired State Configuration (DSC) YAML that defines packages, toolchains, versions, and even Windows system settings in one place. From there it's one command to take a machine from blank to fully set up with tools like Visual Studio, the Game Dev Kit, DirectX and more. That file can live in a repo so your whole team stays in sync, and WinGet also supports custom package sources for studios that need to distribute internal tools, SDKs, or licensed middleware alongside everything else.

Windows Terminal for game development workflows

Windows Terminal is where the whole setup workflow starts. Custom profiles let you tailor your shell, starting directory, color scheme, and font per project or toolchain. Quake mode gives you instant access to a drop-down terminal with a single hotkey, so you can run a quick command without disrupting your layout. Tabs and split panes let you run multiple sessions side by side in one window, and GPU-accelerated text rendering keeps everything smooth even with large outputs. It's a fast, customizable surface for running WinGet configurations, scripting, and everything else that happens before you open the IDE.

Everyday productivity with PowerToys

Once the machine is set up, PowerToys handles the daily friction. Command Palette is the centerpiece here, giving you a single keystroke to search, launch apps, run commands, and access extensions without ever leaving what you're doing. Workspaces lets you save and instantly restore multi-app, multi-monitor layouts so reboots and context switches don't cost you time. And features like Image Resizer, Advanced Paste, and more help with the kind of small repeated tasks that add up across a development day.

We're crystal clear on our priorities for C++ and Windows game development going forward: faster iteration, smoother modernization, better support for large-scale editing, and meaningful runtime gains in the toolchain itself. If you want to dig further into any of the areas covered in the session, the links throughout this post are the best place to start.

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