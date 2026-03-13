GDC 2026: Maximizing Discovery: Lessons from Creators Shaping the Next 25 Years of Play

“Rod Fergusson used to lead the Coalition, and he always talked about this concept of ship date being a feature, and the timing and place where you show up being really, really important to helping make sure that you can maximize the amount of eyeballs on your game,” he said.

“I think the broader lesson is not to hope that something happens that gives you an opportunity to jump on it, but to be prepared and intentional about the timing of when you’re releasing your game, whether that’s being conscious of what the slate looks like for other games that are coming out, or just thinking about what you can attach yourself to.”

That intentionality extends beyond launch. Discovery continues after release through updates, community engagement, and the willingness to listen. As Morgan noted, early feedback - especially in the first days after launch - doesn’t just affect reviews, it can shape how platforms surface games to new players.

Know Your Audience and Talk to Them Authentically

Across studios large and small, one message came through loud and clear: you can’t make a game for everyone.

Matt Jeffery put it simply: “Who is your audience? That is a question everyone making your game should be able to answer. If you can’t answer that, it doesn’t matter if you are a coder, an artist, audio, whatever. If you can’t answer that one question, how do you expect people to know what your game is or where it’s going?”

For indie teams especially, Xalavier Nelson Jr. stressed that discovery is inseparable from community building, and that authenticity matters more than polish.

“When we talk about building communities, what we’re really saying is more than anything, getting people who care about you being here,” he said. “Do they care about this game? Do they care about your studio and your wider journey? Do they know it at all? Have you said it out loud?

That is a key part of how you maximize discovery. It’s your long-term investment and journey… People need to care at all for you to be able to access their attention, and for them to want to know what the next update of your game is.”

That means being honest about what a game is and isn’t, sharing intent with players, and meeting communities where they already are. Not every developer needs to be a streamer or creator, but genuine dialogue, whether through blog posts, social updates, or forums, helps builds trust over time.

Platform Tools That Expand Reach and Access

Another major theme was how Xbox’s ecosystem helps developers extend discoverability beyond consoles.