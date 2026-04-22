The Latest Features in the April 2026 Microsoft Game Development Kit (GDK) Release
Get the latest on everything available to game developers in the April 2026 GDK update.
The April 2026 GDK release delivers partner-focused improvements that help you iterate faster and ship with confidence with new features including Visual Studio 2026 support, smoother PC sandbox switching, packaged file mapping in PIX, and a more forgiving MicrosoftGame.config Editor (MGCE). This release also kicks off two previews aimed at accelerating PC delivery: MSIXVC2 for faster packaging and smaller updates, plus native ARM64 build support.
For the full breakdown, see the full announcement.
- Visual Studio 2026 is now supported for GDK development starting with the April 2026 GDK (Professional and Enterprise). Console templates are installed by the GDK, and PC templates are available via Microsoft GDK Templates. Visual Studio 2026 also shifts to yearly releases with a two-year servicing timeline—see Visual Studio Product Lifecycle and Servicing and Visual Studio 2026 is here: faster, smarter, and a hit with early adopters.
- MSIXVC2 is a new preview packaging format for PC games built with the GDK (available starting with the April 2026 GDK). Compared to MSIXVC, it delivers significantly smaller base packages and 64–94% smaller content updates, 2x–8x faster packaging, reduced overhead (including partial downloads), built-in compression, per-version encryption, and one-command package + upload via makepkg2 upload; see MSIXVC2 packaging overview.
- XblPcSandbox.exe now makes PC sandbox switching faster and easier to verify, with before/after output plus an in-progress spinner, a dedicated /retail option, automatic casing correction, a /feedback link to Feedback Hub, and expanded Help with troubleshooting links; see PC Sandbox Switcher (XblPCSandbox.exe).
- Xbox PIX now maps packaged files in DirectStorage events, matching existing File I/O event mapping and correctly indexing files (offsets and descriptions). Learn more at aka.ms/gamedevdocs or try the public GDK at aka.ms/gdk.
- MicrosoftGame.config Editor is now more resilient when opening files: if the file is valid XML, it loads using the expected node structure so you can fix invalid configs instead of failing to open.
- The GDK now previews native ARM64 build libraries for shipped binaries (including the PlayFab Unified SDK (v2), Xbox Services API, Xbox Authentication Library, Game Chat 2, and xCurl), enabling fully native ARM64 game builds; see A simplified GDK directory structure.
If you’re ready to start creating games for Xbox and Windows, join the ID@Xbox program at xbox.com/developers/id today.
More reading:
Developer Home on the console (Dev Home)
Game Development Kit (GDK) documentation