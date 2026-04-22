The Latest Features in the April 2026 Microsoft Game Development Kit (GDK) Release

The April 2026 GDK release delivers partner-focused improvements that help you iterate faster and ship with confidence with new features including Visual Studio 2026 support, smoother PC sandbox switching, packaged file mapping in PIX, and a more forgiving MicrosoftGame.config Editor (MGCE). This release also kicks off two previews aimed at accelerating PC delivery: MSIXVC2 for faster packaging and smaller updates, plus native ARM64 build support.

For the full breakdown, see the full announcement.

If you’re ready to start creating games for Xbox and Windows, join the ID@Xbox program at xbox.com/developers/id today.

More reading:

Developer Home on the console (Dev Home)

Microsoft GDK on GitHub

Game Development Kit (GDK) documentation