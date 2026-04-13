Developer Acceleration Program Spotlight: Lucid Labs
This week, we’re highlighting Lucid Labs, creators of the Developer Acceleration Program title Possessions.
In a global game industry that’s still finding ways to amplify new voices, programs like the Developer Acceleration Program (DAP) are helping independent studios break through long‑standing barriers. One such studio is Lucid Labs, an ID@Xbox studio from India known for creating thoughtful, perspective‑shifting puzzle experiences. As part of DAP, the studio is bringing its acclaimed title Possessions to Xbox and PC this summer, marking a major milestone not just for the team, but for the growing Indian game development scene. We recently spoke with Chirag Chopra, Founder and Game Director at Lucid Labs, about the studio’s journey, creative philosophy, and how DAP has made the upcoming release of its game Possessions possible.
A Studio Built on Curiosity and Risk
Lucid Labs began as a small, experimental studio with a clear belief: games can be deeply personal works of art. Based in India, the team initially explored mobile games, gradually earning recognition for their willingness to take creative risks and pursue unusual ideas.
“Lucid Labs is a small but ambitious indie studio from India, driven by the belief that games can be artful, surprising, and deeply personal,” says Chirag Chopra. “Our goal has always been to craft experiences that spark wonder, whether that’s through perspective‑shifting mechanics, quiet emotional storytelling, or experimental formats that don’t usually emerge from our part of the world.”
Operating outside traditional global game development hubs has shaped the studio’s identity. Rather than seeing geography as a disadvantage, the team embraced what Chopra calls their “outsider perspective,” using it to inform both their design sensibilities and the kinds of stories they want to tell.
Reimagining Possessions for Xbox and PC
That philosophy is perhaps best embodied in Possessions, a minimalist 3D puzzle game built around the simple but powerful idea of changing perspective. Players rotate the world itself, aligning objects until they visually “snap” into place—revealing hidden relationships and solutions.
“Possessions is a minimalist 3D puzzle game where players rotate the world to change their perspective,” Chopra explains. “It’s calm, meditative, and quietly mind‑bending, the kind of game that rewards curiosity over competition.”
Originally released as one of Apple Arcade’s launch titles in 2019, the game found early critical success. Now, through the Developer Acceleration Program, Possessions is being reimagined for Xbox and PC.
“We’re treating it not just as a port but as a flagship release with new polish and accessibility for a whole new audience,” Chopra says.
Overcoming Visibility and Scale Challenges
Like many independent studios, Lucid Labs has faced significant hurdles, especially when it comes to global visibility. Despite a thriving local development community, Indian studios often struggle to gain international recognition and trust.
“The biggest challenge has been visibility,” Chopra notes. “Building trust with global partners, securing funding, and proving that teams like ours can deliver world‑class games has meant constantly going the extra mile.”
Those challenges are compounded by the realities of small‑team development, where creators frequently juggle design, production, and marketing responsibilities all at once.
The Impact of the Developer Acceleration Program
For Lucid Labs, discovering the Developer Acceleration Program felt like a long‑awaited opening.
“When the Developer Acceleration Program was announced, it immediately felt like a perfect fit,” says Chopra. “A way for studios like ours, outside the usual centers of power in gaming, to finally get a seat at the table.”
The impact went beyond technical or financial support. According to Chopra, DAP provided something equally important: confidence.
“Knowing that Xbox believed in Possessions made us raise the bar for ourselves,” he says. “The support has helped us polish details we might have had to compromise on, and it’s given us a chance to think beyond mobile and into console and PC in a way that once felt out of reach.”
Looking Ahead and Looking Bigger
That shift in mindset is already influencing what comes next for the studio. With their first steps into the console and PC space underway, Lucid Labs is experimenting with projects that push beyond minimalist puzzles into larger, more ambitious experiences.
“We’re thinking a lot bigger,” Chopra says. “Games with larger worlds, deeper mechanics, and bolder ambitions. It feels like we’ve touched grass on the other side, and we’re not going back.”
For Chopra, programs like DAP aren’t just beneficial, they’re essential to the long‑term health of the industry.
“Creativity thrives on diversity,” he explains. “Programs like DAP help level the playing field by giving creators like us - from India, from emerging markets - the tools to tell our stories and experiment with ideas that might not otherwise see the light of day.”
As Possessions prepares to reach new players on Xbox and PC this summer, Lucid Labs stands as a compelling example of how thoughtful design, global perspectives, and the right support can come together to push the medium forward.