Developer Acceleration Program Spotlight: Lucid Labs

In a global game industry that’s still finding ways to amplify new voices, programs like the Developer Acceleration Program (DAP) are helping independent studios break through long‑standing barriers. One such studio is Lucid Labs, an ID@Xbox studio from India known for creating thoughtful, perspective‑shifting puzzle experiences. As part of DAP, the studio is bringing its acclaimed title Possessions to Xbox and PC this summer, marking a major milestone not just for the team, but for the growing Indian game development scene. We recently spoke with Chirag Chopra, Founder and Game Director at Lucid Labs, about the studio’s journey, creative philosophy, and how DAP has made the upcoming release of its game Possessions possible.

A Studio Built on Curiosity and Risk

Lucid Labs began as a small, experimental studio with a clear belief: games can be deeply personal works of art. Based in India, the team initially explored mobile games, gradually earning recognition for their willingness to take creative risks and pursue unusual ideas.

“Lucid Labs is a small but ambitious indie studio from India, driven by the belief that games can be artful, surprising, and deeply personal,” says Chirag Chopra. “Our goal has always been to craft experiences that spark wonder, whether that’s through perspective‑shifting mechanics, quiet emotional storytelling, or experimental formats that don’t usually emerge from our part of the world.”

Operating outside traditional global game development hubs has shaped the studio’s identity. Rather than seeing geography as a disadvantage, the team embraced what Chopra calls their “outsider perspective,” using it to inform both their design sensibilities and the kinds of stories they want to tell.

Reimagining Possessions for Xbox and PC

That philosophy is perhaps best embodied in Possessions, a minimalist 3D puzzle game built around the simple but powerful idea of changing perspective. Players rotate the world itself, aligning objects until they visually “snap” into place—revealing hidden relationships and solutions.