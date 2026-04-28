Easier Game Publishing with Game Package Manager

This week, the Game Package Manager will start rolling out automatically for all Xbox developers currently configuring or adding new products to publish to Xbox, replacing the current Microsoft Partner Center module for “Packages”.

Game Package Manager gives you a cleaner way to upload packages, review certification and validation status, manage branches, and track your publishing history — all in one place. Your existing packages, certification pipeline, and publishing history are not affected.

Game Package Manager is also the foundation upon which we will add future features to improve publishing workflows. More announcements coming this year will explain those features in detail.

The complete rollout will take a few weeks. If you do not see the new interface right away, you will soon!

Where in the publishing flow does the Game Package Manager show up?

Every time you need to upload or distribute a package, you do so through the Packages module; this entire flow has been redesigned.