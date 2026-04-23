Havok Navigation for Unreal: Inside the GDC 2026 Showcase

Dynamic game worlds are only as alive as the characters that populate them, and supporting a varied cast of NPCs across large environments has historically consumed more development time and runtime budget than most teams can spare. Havok Navigation for Unreal brings Havok’s proven pathfinding solution into Unreal Engine, pairing optimized runtime performance with automation utilities and fast dynamic pathfinding out of the box.

For GDC 2026, the Havok team built a showcase demo in Unreal Engine 5.7 to put the system through a realistic scene: a busy environment with characters of different shapes, sizes, and locomotion styles moving through a world that changes underneath them. Everything in the demo runs on the Havok Navigation and Havok Physics integrations for Unreal.

The walkthrough video embedded below steps through that demo, showcasing the tech's breadth. A single nav mesh supports characters of different sizes and abilities, with automatic traversal analysis identifying the possible interactions between navigable areas. The through-line is that dense, multi-character scenes with frequent world changes can be built without custom pathfinding work or manual authoring of every connection.