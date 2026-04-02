PlayFab Unreal Integration Bundle v2 is Available Now

We're excited to announce PlayFab Unreal Integration Bundle v2 - a single, unified release for Unreal Engine that combines PlayFab Online Subsystem (OSS) v2 and the PlayFab Unreal SDK Plugin v2 in one distribution, built on the PlayFab Unified SDK (v2).

The PlayFab Unreal Integration Bundle v2 marks a major milestone in how developers integrate PlayFab services into Unreal Engine projects. By unifying the PlayFab Online Subsystem (OSS) and the PlayFab Unreal SDK Plugin into a single distribution built on the PlayFab Unified SDK v2, this release delivers a streamlined, modern integration experience tailored for Unreal Engine 5.7 and above.

This v2 integration is built on top of the recently released PlayFab Unified SDK, which consolidates previously separate client libraries into a single, cohesive foundation. The Unified SDK introduces a consistent programming model, automatic token management, and a unified identity system — making it easier for developers to build, scale, and maintain cross-platform multiplayer and live service features. It also serves as the strategic foundation for future PlayFab investments and innovation across platforms and engines.

As more studios adopt Unreal Engine for cross-platform development, the PlayFab Unreal Integration Bundle v2 provides a scalable, future-ready foundation that accelerates development, reduces integration complexity, and enables consistent multiplayer and live service experiences across platforms.

Release Highlights

Highlights of this release include:

One Unified Package: The Unreal Integration Bundle v2 consolidates PlayFab OSS and SDK into a single distribution. Developers no longer juggle multiple PlayFab plugins/SDKs for different features, greatly simplifying setup and integration complexity.

The Unreal Integration Bundle v2 consolidates PlayFab OSS and SDK into a single distribution. Developers no longer juggle multiple PlayFab plugins/SDKs for different features, greatly simplifying setup and integration complexity. Consistent & Reliable APIs: Built on the PlayFab Unified SDK v2, Bundle v2 offers a modern, unified programming model. Automatic token management means login tokens refresh automatically (no mid-game session drops), and one PlayFab entity ID works across all services with no extra glue code. The result is fewer integration errors and faster development.

Built on the PlayFab Unified SDK v2, Bundle v2 offers a modern, unified programming model. Automatic token management means login tokens refresh automatically (no mid-game session drops), and one PlayFab entity ID works across all services with no extra glue code. The result is fewer integration errors and faster development. Single Windows Build: Unreal Engine 5.7's changes let developers ship one Windows 64-bit build across PC stores (e.g. Steam, Microsoft Store). Bundle v2 taps into this: a single Win64 build can include Xbox Gaming Runtime plugins, enabling Xbox Live services on PC without separate WinGDK builds. This reduces cross-platform build friction and streamlines PC+Xbox deployments.

Unreal Engine 5.7's changes let developers ship one Windows 64-bit build across PC stores (e.g. Steam, Microsoft Store). Bundle v2 taps into this: a single Win64 build can include Xbox Gaming Runtime plugins, enabling Xbox Live services on PC without separate WinGDK builds. This reduces cross-platform build friction and streamlines PC+Xbox deployments. Seamless Cross-Play Integration: PlayFab OSS v2 is designed to run alongside native platform OSS. Studios can easily add cross-network multiplayer features (PlayFab Lobbies, Matchmaking, Party voice/chat) with minimal code changes. Existing platform features (friends, achievements, etc.) remain handled by their native OSS, while PlayFab OSS standardizes the cross-platform lobby & matchmaking flows across PC and console.

PlayFab OSS v2 is designed to run alongside native platform OSS. Studios can easily add cross-network multiplayer features (PlayFab Lobbies, Matchmaking, Party voice/chat) with minimal code changes. Existing platform features (friends, achievements, etc.) remain handled by their native OSS, while PlayFab OSS standardizes the cross-platform lobby & matchmaking flows across PC and console. Integrated Cloud Saves: Bundle v2 now includes PlayFab Game Save support as part of the unified plugin. Unreal developers get cross-platform cloud save functionality out-of-the-box, no separate plugin needed. This addition addresses a key feature gap, enabling persistent player progress across devices with minimal effort.

What's Included

The v2 Unified Unreal distribution is centered on two components:

PlayFabUnreal — core PlayFab functionality

— core PlayFab functionality OnlineSubsystemPlayFab — OSS integration for multiplayer/networking features

Currently supported platforms: Windows (PC/handheld), Xbox, and Steam Deck.

Get Started

Want to get started? Hit the links below for all the information you'll need.

· Docs: PlayFab Unified Unreal Overview

· GitHub (source + setup): PlayFab/PlayFabSDK_Unreal

· Unified SDK Overview: PlayFab Unified SDK

If you're starting a new Unreal project on UE 5.7, consider adopting Bundle v2 to get the unified workflow from day one. If you're on v1 today, the migration guide walks through the key changes and the simplified authentication model.