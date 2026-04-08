Using the Simplygon Python API to Process 3D Models

So, using Simplygon's Python API, we can easily optimize our models in batch. If you are interested in testing this out with your own models, head over to the Simplygon website to request an evaluation.

Next steps

Now we can easily optimize lots of models at once. What is the suggested next step?

Use better reduction target

To start, we do not really suggest using triangle ratio as an optimization target. The reason is that it is very hard to find a suitable ratio that works for many different models. In our example, the ratchet wrench had almost three times the triangle count of the other assets, so after optimization it was less optimized than the other two. We should not focus only on triangle count when measuring quality; some assets require more triangles than others because they are more complex. Using a fixed triangle count is not a solution either.

Instead, we suggest using deviation or screen size as the reduction target. With these, you work backwards; instead of optimizing towards a specific triangle count, you specify the quality you want and optimize towards that. Further reading on why triangle ratio is a poor optimization target can be found in the blog Calculating LOD transitions when using triangle ratio as reduction target.

Generate multiple LOD levels

We currently only generate one optimized version of our model. If we wanted to create an entire LOD chain, we could use several reduction pipelines to generate multiple versions per model. These pipelines can be run in a cascaded fashion, meaning that the previous LOD is used as input. This is covered in the blog Automating your asset pipeline.

Distributed processing

If we want to optimize a huge collection of assets, we can use Simplygon's Distributed Batch Processing. This allows us to run the processing easily on multiple machines. How to do this is covered in the blog Scripting a Python batch processor with distribution and progress observing.

Complete script