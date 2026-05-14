The Art & Science of Evergreen Games: How Minecraft and Candy Crush Keep Players Engaged for Decades

What does it actually take to keep a live service game thriving—not just for a few seasons, but for 10, 15, even 20+ years?

At GDC, leaders from King and Mojang joined forces to unpack one of the industry’s toughest ongoing challenges: how to evolve a live game without eroding the trust that made players fall in love with it in the first place. Featuring Eva Ryott, Head of Live Operations at King, Ryan Cooper, General Manager of Minecraft at Mojang Studios, and moderator Romain Jemma, Head of Gameplay for Candy Crush Saga, the panel explored the operational, technical, and creative realities behind running two of gaming’s most enduring live services: Candy Crush Saga and Minecraft.

Together, they offered a grounded look at how live games evolve into ecosystems—and why the decisions teams make today help determine whether their game still exists in five, ten, or even fifty years.

From Launch Event to Living Platform

A common early misconception about live service development is that most of the investment happens before launch. According to Eva Ryott, that assumption hasn’t held up.

“I thought that the bulk of the investment behind the live game really went in before our launch… and the game would last maybe a couple of years. And then, of course, over time, I learned—and we learned as an industry—that games can actually last for even decades by keeping it fresh and updated.”

The scale of that long-term investment is clear in Candy Crush Saga’s trajectory. What began with just 65 levels now features more than 22,000—each requiring careful balance, progression tuning, and technical support to maintain player engagement over time.

At Mojang, Ryan Cooper described a similar evolution in thinking around Minecraft—one that moved beyond a traditional update-driven model.

“Updating is pretty much the main mechanism by which you operate a live game… but now when I look back on that… it pales in comparison to the state that I think we’re in now where, especially at Minecraft, it’s so much more than a game now.”

Today, Minecraft encompasses a broad and diverse ecosystem that reaches far beyond a single game. It includes multiple editions (Bedrock and Java), alongside a dedicated Education Edition. The franchise also supports a massive global creator economy and is available on more than 20 platforms, reflecting its evolution into one of the most expansive and accessible gaming experiences in the world.