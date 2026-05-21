GameInput 3.4 is Now Available

This week we started shipping GameInput 3.4. This release focuses on a new capability for low-level device access and significant motion / gyro improvements, plus a set of targeted compatibility and reliability fixes.

What's new in 3.4

- Added support for raw HID reports. Titles can now read raw HID input reports from devices and send raw HID output reports through GameInput. This unlocks device-specific functionality such as custom light effects, vendor-defined rumble patterns, and any other feature exposed only through a device's native HID protocol, all without leaving the GameInput API.

Titles can now read raw HID input reports from devices and send raw HID output reports through GameInput. This unlocks device-specific functionality such as custom light effects, vendor-defined rumble patterns, and any other feature exposed only through a device's native HID protocol, all without leaving the GameInput API. - Significant motion and gyro improvements. Accelerometer, gyrometer, and orientation reporting is now available for a broader set of HID-class gamepads, over both USB and Bluetooth, via the new HID-backed device pipeline. Sensor fusion has been consolidated, and orientation drift has been mitigated, so orientation values settle quickly when the device is held still.

Accelerometer, gyrometer, and orientation reporting is now available for a broader set of HID-class gamepads, over both USB and Bluetooth, via the new HID-backed device pipeline. Sensor fusion has been consolidated, and orientation drift has been mitigated, so orientation values settle quickly when the device is held still. - Fixed keyboard layout changes not being detected. GameInput now correctly picks up keyboard layout changes made while a title is running, so on-screen prompts and key bindings stay in sync with the user's current layout.

GameInput now correctly picks up keyboard layout changes made while a title is running, so on-screen prompts and key bindings stay in sync with the user's current layout. - Fixed compatibility issue with accessing readings for disconnected devices. Titles that query a reading immediately after a device disconnect now get the expected behavior instead of the previous compatibility error.

Titles that query a reading immediately after a device disconnect now get the expected behavior instead of the previous compatibility error. - Stability and performance improvements. Across-the-board fixes informed by partner feedback and telemetry from the field.

Getting the update

- PC: Grab the latest GameInput redistributable from NuGet. The MSI installs in place — no reboot required.

- XBOX console: Pair the NuGet gameinput.lib with your current GDK as usual.

As always, let us know what's working and what isn't via the Nuget Contact owners feature. Your feedback is what drives every release.