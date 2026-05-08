Optimize 3d Models for Strategy Games with Simplygon

Strategy games, especially real-time strategy (RTS) titles, often feature large maps filled with numerous units and structures. The maps are dynamic and can change based on player actions, such as terrain destruction or aggressive resource gathering. The number of units on screen can vary greatly—from a handful to hundreds or even thousands during large battles. You also can't really control if the player decides to spend all population points on a massive peasant army. The camera is often top down, but players can zoom in and out to inspect specific units or areas.

Overall, this makes strategy games a unique challenge when it comes to asset optimization. In this blog we’ll share tools and techniques that are especially useful for optimizing strategy games.

Low poly triangle reduction for buildings and units

For general asset optimization, Simplygon's Triangle Reducer is a great starting point. It can significantly reduce triangle count while preserving visual fidelity—ideal for strategy games where many assets are displayed simultaneously. Often, assets in strategy games are already quite low poly, so we may need to bring some extra tricks to the table.

In the blog Low-poly character optimization we learn we can often be quite aggressive with reduction targets.

Since the camera is frequently top down we can use visibility settings to optimize the model more aggressively from angles that are rarely seen. Explained in Visibility culling and weighting with sphere and hemisphere.

To prevent meshes from falling apart at very low triangle counts, we can use vertex welding and Tjunction removal to make the mesh more connected. Covered in Geometry Importance and Welding for low poly optimization.