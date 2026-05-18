Empowering Game Development in Arizona: XBOX Game Camp Arizona 2026

We continue to celebrate 25 years of empowering game creators around the world and are excited to share our next iteration of XBOX Game Camp. Developers can join us May 29 – 31 for a high-energy weekend of game-making with the XBOX team at Arizona State University.

XBOX Game Camp is coming to Arizona, bringing its immersive game development experience to the region in partnership with Endless Games and Learning Lab, GitHub, and Arizona State University. The event will take place in Mesa, Arizona from Friday, May 29 to Sunday, May 31, 2026, at ASU’s Media and Immersive Experience (MIX) Center.

It’s a real game development sprint where participants work in teams to design, build, and showcase their own games over three days. Open to creators of all skill levels, you’ll learn from experienced developers, get hands-on with a variety of development tools, and gain insight into what it takes to bring a game to life.

At XBOX Game Camp Arizona, you will:

Learn directly from game development professionals

Build a game from concept to playable prototype

Collaborate with other creators across disciplines

Network with both aspiring and professional game developers in the region

Since its launch in 2020, XBOX Game Camp has supported creators across the U.S., Africa, Asia, and Europe—opening doors into the gaming industry and helping developers grow their skills, portfolios, and networks.

Open to anyone 18 and over. Students, professionals, and community members alike; no ASU affiliation is required.

Register for XBOX Game Camp Arizona today!