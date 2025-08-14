1. SPONSOR

These Official Rules (“Rules”) govern the operation of the Microsoft Xbox Partner Summit at Gamescom Post-Event Survey Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”). Microsoft Corporation, One Microsoft Way, Redmond, WA, 98052, USA, is the Sweepstakes sponsor (“Sponsor”).

2. DEFINITIONS

In these Rules, "Microsoft", "we", "our", and "us" refer to Sponsor and "you" and "yourself" refers to a Sweepstakes participant, or the parent/legal guardian of any Sweepstakes entrant who has not reached the age of majority to contractually obligate themselves in their legal place of residence. By entering you (your parent/legal guardian if you are not the age of majority in your legal place of residence) agree to be bound by these Rules. “Event” refers to the Xbox Partner Summit held in connection with Gamescom 2025 in Cologne, Germany on August 18, 2025 from 12:00 p.m. Central European Time (“CET”) until 6:00 p.m. CET.

3. ENTRY PERIOD

The Sweepstakes starts at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time (“PT”) on August 18, 2025, and ends at 9:00 a.m. PT on August 19, 2025 (“Entry Period”).

4. ELIGIBILITY

This is a trade Sweepstakes open only to employees of a company who: (a) are actively enrolled in the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program (“MCPP”); (b) received an invitation to attend the Event; and (c) are in attendance at the Event.

Employees and directors of Microsoft Corporation and its subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising agencies, and Sweepstakes Parties are not eligible, nor are persons involved in the execution or administration of this Sweepstakes, or the family members of each above (parents, children, siblings, spouse/domestic partners, or individuals residing in the same household). Void in Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan, Syria, Region of Crimea, Russia, and where otherwise prohibited by law.

If you are participating in your capacity as an employee, it is your sole responsibility to comply with your employer’s gift policies. Microsoft will not be party to any disputes or actions related to this matter. Microsoft is committed to complying with government gift and ethics rules and therefore government and public sector employees are not eligible to enter.

5. HOW TO ENTER

No Purchase Necessary. You will receive one (1) entry by visiting the web site for the Sweepstakes at https://nam.dcv.ms/JoAjzavcDk and completing all of the registration requirements including completion of a short survey. All required survey questions must be answered to receive an entry.

The entry limit is one (1) per person overall. Any attempt by you to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different accounts, identities, registrations, logins, or any other methods will void your entries and you may be disqualified. Use of any automated system to participate is prohibited.

We are not responsible for excess, lost, late, or incomplete entries. If disputed, entries will be deemed submitted by the “authorized account holder” of the email address, social media account, or other method used to enter. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned to an email address by an internet or online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses.

6. WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION

Pending confirmation of eligibility, potential prize winners will be selected by Microsoft or our designated agent in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received held within seven (7) days following the Entry Period.

Potential winners will be notified via the contact information provided during entry no more than seven (7) days following the drawing with prize claim instructions, including submission deadlines. If a selected potential winner cannot be contacted, is ineligible, fails to claim a prize, or fails to return any Forms, they will forfeit their prize, and an alternate winner will be selected time allowing. Only three (3) alternate winners will be selected, after which unclaimed prizes will remain unawarded. If you are a potential winner and you are eighteen (18) years of age or older but have not reached the age of majority in your place of legal residence, we may require your parent/legal guardian to sign all required forms on your behalf.

7. PRIZES

The following prizes will be awarded:

One (1) Grand Prize. The winner will receive:

A Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition Bundle. Approximate Retail Value (ARV) $399.99 USD.

The ARV of electronic prizes is subject to price fluctuations in the consumer marketplace based on, among other things, any gap in time between the date the ARV is estimated for purposes of these Official Rules and the date the prize is awarded or redeemed. We will determine the value of the prize to be the fair market value at the time of prize award.

The total Approximate Retail Value (ARV) of all prizes: $399.99 USD

We will only award one (1) prize per person during the Entry Period. No more than the stated number of prizes will be awarded. No substitution, transfer, or assignment of prize permitted, except that Microsoft reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value in the event the offered prize is unavailable. Microsoft products awarded as prizes are awarded “AS IS” and WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, express or implied (including, but not limited to, any implied warranty of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, or non-infringement); you assume the entire risk of quality and performance, and should the prizes prove defective, you assume the entire cost of all necessary servicing or repair. This is so even if the Microsoft product mentions a warranty on its packaging, in a manual, or in marketing materials; no warranty applies to Microsoft products awarded as prizes. Microsoft does not give any warranty of any kind, express or implied (including any implied warranty of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose) on products made by a company other than Microsoft that are awarded as prizes. Please contact the manufacturer to see if it is covered by that company’s warranty.

Prizes will be sent no later than twenty-eight (28) days after winner selection. Prize winners may be required to complete and return prize claim and/or tax forms (“Forms”) within the deadline stated in the winner notification. Taxes on the prize, if any, are the sole responsibility of the winner, who is advised to seek independent counsel regarding the tax implications of accepting a prize. By accepting a prize, you agree that Microsoft may use your entry, name, image and hometown online and in print, or in any other media, in connection with this Sweepstakes without payment or compensation to you, except where prohibited by law.

8. ODDS

The odds of winning are based on the number of eligible entries received.

9. GENERAL CONDITIONS AND RELEASE OF LIABILITY

To the extent allowed by law, by entering you agree to release and hold harmless Microsoft and its respective parents, partners, subsidiaries, affiliates, employees, and agents from any and all liability or any injury, loss, or damage of any kind arising in connection with this Sweepstakes or any prize won.

All federal, state, and local laws and regulations apply. In the event of a dispute, the decisions of Microsoft are final and binding.

We reserve the right to cancel, change, or suspend this Sweepstakes for any reason without prior notice, including (but not limited to) cheating, technology failure, catastrophe, war, or any other unforeseen or unexpected event that affects the integrity of this Sweepstakes, whether human or mechanical. If the integrity of the Sweepstakes cannot be restored, we may select winners from among all eligible entries received before we had to cancel, change or suspend the Sweepstakes.

If you attempt or we have strong reason to believe that you have compromised the integrity or the legitimate operation of this Sweepstakes by cheating, hacking, creating a bot or other automated program, or by committing fraud in any way, we may seek damages from you to the full extent of the law and you may be banned from participation in future Microsoft promotions.

10. PRIVACY

Personal data you provide while entering this Sweepstakes will be used by Microsoft and/or its agents and prize fulfillers acting on Microsoft’s behalf only for the administration and operation of this Sweepstakes and in accordance with the Microsoft Privacy Statement.

11. GOVERNING LAW

This Sweepstakes will be governed by the laws of the State of Washington, and you consent to the exclusive jurisdiction and venue of the courts of the State of Washington for any disputes arising out of this Sweepstakes.

12. WINNERS LIST

Send an email to xboxgdc@microsoft.com with the subject line “Xbox Partner Summit at Gamescom Post-Event Survey Sweepstakes winners” within thirty (30) days of August 18, 2025 to receive a list of winners that received a prize worth $25.00 USD or more.