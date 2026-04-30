There’s always something new happening across Xbox game development, with updates, tools, and sessions from our teams and partners.
That’s why we’re starting a new show, bringing highlights directly from the teams building Xbox and sharing technical context and what it means for your work, all in one place. You’ll hear the latest updates from the people behind them, with a clearer view of what’s new and why it matters.
Our goal is to make it easier for you to stay informed, connect the dots, and understand how these changes show up in your day-to-day as a developer. It’s also a way to keep the conversation going with the community as we continue building what’s next together.
Upcoming Episodes
Join us for our first episode on Thursday, May 7 at 9 AM PDT / 12 PM EDT / 6 PM CEST, premiering on our YouTube channel.
In our first episode, we'll review updates from GDC, including: Chris Charla and Jason Ronald recapping his GDC Keynote on building for the future of Xbox, a roundup of the newest Xbox developer tools from Travis Bradshaw, Shawn Hargreaves' recap of the DirectX State of the Union including a deep dive into DirectStorage, a look at what's coming in the Xbox Marketplace, and Xbox at GDC highlights from Annette Porter.
You can watch the first episode below on May 7.
Connect With Us
Join the Microsoft Game Dev community to connect with game developers around the world, share ideas and learnings, and become the best developer you can be.