There’s always something new happening across Xbox game development, with updates, tools, and sessions from our teams and partners.

That’s why we’re starting a new show, bringing highlights directly from the teams building Xbox and sharing technical context and what it means for your work, all in one place. You’ll hear the latest updates from the people behind them, with a clearer view of what’s new and why it matters.

Our goal is to make it easier for you to stay informed, connect the dots, and understand how these changes show up in your day-to-day as a developer. It’s also a way to keep the conversation going with the community as we continue building what’s next together.