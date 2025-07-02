Geometric design of Microsoft Game Dev, which can help you find the right mix of tools and services to fit your game development needs.

Launch on Xbox for PC and Reach Millions

Learn how to bring your game to the Microsoft Store using the Game Development Kit (GDK) — our step-by-step guide makes it easy to integrate Xbox services and launch successfully.

Everything you need to launch

From account creation to GDK integration, learn the easy steps every game needs to successfully publish on the Microsoft Store. 

Join ID@Xbox

Apply to the ID@Xbox program and create your Partner Center account - your starting point for publishing.

Get started

Define your game

Create your game’s product entry in Partner Center, reserve its name, and lay the foundation for your store presence.

Set up your game

Integrate the GDK

Connect your game to Xbox services like sign-in, achievements, and cloud saves using the GDK and your game engine.

GDK setup guide

Publish and share your game

Upload your build, fill in the details, and publish to a sandbox or the Microsoft Store - all from Partner Center.

Publish your game

Unlock Xbox features with GDK

Learn how the GDK unlocks Xbox features like achievements and cloud saves—no matter your engine.

Download the GDK

Use your favorite engine with the GDK

Whether you're building in Unity, Unreal, or a custom engine, the GDK goes hand-in-hand with your workflow. Explore engine-specific guides to get started.

Unity Engine

Set up Unity to build for Xbox and PC—get the tools, packages, and add-ons you need to get started.

Learn more about Unity GDK

Unreal Engine

Have an Unreal game? Follow this guide to get everything set up and optimized for launch.

Get started now

Custom C/C ++ engine

Using your own engine? Quickly connect the GDK, enable Xbox services, and prep for the Store.

C/C++ setup guide

Accessibility resources

Inclusive design helps reach more players. These resources and trainings are optional—but they can greatly enhance your game’s accessibility and impact.

Start learning

Power up your game!

Optional Xbox and PlayFab services add meaningful value—boosting gameplay and enriching overall player experiences.

Add In-Game Purchases

Let players enhance their experience with in-game purchases and transactions—cosmetic or functional items that add fun and value.

Enable in-game purchases

Multiplayer Features

Use Xbox and PlayFab APIs to bring multiplayer to your game—add invites, matchmaking, voice, and text chat to connect players.

Integrate Xbox multiplayer

Service Auth Setup

Use the GDK to securely connect your service with Microsoft Store APIs using tokens or user IDs—simple, safe, and ready to scale.

Secure your game services
