Launch on Xbox for PC and Reach Millions
Learn how to bring your game to the Microsoft Store using the Game Development Kit (GDK) — our step-by-step guide makes it easy to integrate Xbox services and launch successfully.
Everything you need to launch
From account creation to GDK integration, learn the easy steps every game needs to successfully publish on the Microsoft Store.
Unlock Xbox features with GDK
Learn how the GDK unlocks Xbox features like achievements and cloud saves—no matter your engine.
Use your favorite engine with the GDK
Whether you're building in Unity, Unreal, or a custom engine, the GDK goes hand-in-hand with your workflow. Explore engine-specific guides to get started.
Accessibility resources
Inclusive design helps reach more players. These resources and trainings are optional—but they can greatly enhance your game’s accessibility and impact.
Power up your game!
Optional Xbox and PlayFab services add meaningful value—boosting gameplay and enriching overall player experiences.