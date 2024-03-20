Steps to Achieve It

1. Set Goals for what you want to achieve & share them with your project stakeholders

Do planning at the start of projects to identify your listening system & feedback channels.

Review what players you want to ensure have voice in your listening systems and your plans to ensure their presence.

2. Identify & Utilize resources to help drive success

Use G4E's four Inclusive Growth doorways to identify different ways to look at your data (e.g. Data viewed through the Approachability doorway would let you look your data based on a user's skill, experience level or age)

Ensure that you are including players who might experience more toxicity and harassment in your feedback channels, helping to ensure that your designs help safeguard our most vulnerable players.

3. Collect & Share feedback with your teams helping to deliver player centered inclusive designs