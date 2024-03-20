Metrics: Measuring Progress

The metrics below are meant to help jumpstart thinking about how a team might measure inclusion for Approachability. Think of it as an example and go beyond it to find the metrics that work best for your project. Engage Data Science and User Research teams to see what data is available to you. If the data you need doesn’t exist yet, it’s a prime opportunity to start tracking it and understand how to open a door to Approachability!