Metrics: Measuring Progress

The metrics below are meant to help jump-start thinking about how a team might measure inclusion for Globalization. Think of it as an example and go beyond it to find the metrics that work best for your project. Engage Data Science and User Research teams to see what data is available to you. If the data you need doesn’t exist yet, it’s a prime opportunity to start tracking it and understand how to open a door to Globalization!

When considering Global Readiness in relation to inclusive content, it's easiest to look at the factors that influence geopolitical risk to our games and related collateral in worldwide markets.