Welcome to Gaming for Everyone’s Product Inclusion Resource Hub

Gaming has always been the doorway to other worlds. The reality is that today, some doors within Xbox are closed – and even locked – to many of the 3 billion+ gamers on the planet.

This resource  is designed to empower YOU to deliver Inclusive Growth in your own way. ​​​​​​Throughout this site you'll find tangible examples, resources and metrics to help you get started in a way that works for YOU, in YOUR role.

Product Inclusion Test hero image

​​​​​​​Accomplishing big things starts with one step - the opening of a single door.
What door will YOU open today?

Content is organized by the four Inclusive Growth Doorways framework which was created to focus our efforts to maximize impact across Team Xbox.

​​​​​​​Approachability: Create a product experience where customers feel welcome.

Product Inclusion Approachability image
Representation​​​​​​​: Create a product experience where customers feel they belong.

Product Inclusion Representation image
Globalization​​​​​​​: Create a product experience where customers feel at home.

Product Inclusion Globalization image
Accessibility​​​​​​​: Create a product experience where customers can design and play.

Product Inclusion Accessibility image
G4E Product Inclusion Actions

The 10 Product Inclusion Actions guide individuals and teams to take tangible steps toward delivering inclusive growth. Each action aligns to a specific Inclusive Growth Doorway, with two spanning across all.

Product Inclusion Actions image

Click on the image above to view G4E's 10 Product Inclusion Actions.

Downloadable Tool Kit:

English

French

Spanish

Portugeuse

Accomplishing big things starts with one step - the opening of a single door. What door will YOU open today?
