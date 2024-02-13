Welcome to Gaming for Everyone’s Product Inclusion Resource Hub
Gaming has always been the doorway to other worlds. The reality is that today, some doors within Xbox are closed – and even locked – to many of the 3 billion+ gamers on the planet.
This resource is designed to empower YOU to deliver Inclusive Growth in your own way. Throughout this site you'll find tangible examples, resources and metrics to help you get started in a way that works for YOU, in YOUR role.
Accomplishing big things starts with one step - the opening of a single door. What door will YOU open today?
Content is organized by the four Inclusive Growth Doorways framework which was created to focus our efforts to maximize impact across Team Xbox.
Approachability: Create a product experience where customers feel welcome.
Globalization: Create a product experience where customers feel at home.
Accessibility: Create a product experience where customers can design and play.
G4E Product Inclusion Actions
The 10 Product Inclusion Actions guide individuals and teams to take tangible steps toward delivering inclusive growth. Each action aligns to a specific Inclusive Growth Doorway, with two spanning across all.
