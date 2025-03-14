Meet Xbox Play Anywhere

Players have spoken. More than 50% of players today are gaming on multiple devices. Players want choice and Xbox is answering the call.

Xbox Play Anywhere (XPA) is the only program that enables players to move back and forth effortlessly across the Xbox ecosystem on console, PC, and more. Players purchase the console or PC version of your game from any Xbox online store and receive access to both.

The key to unlocking the ability to pick up and play on any device is enabling cross-progression and cross-entitlement. Through the magic of cross-progression and cross-entitlement, their library, friends and all their in-game purchases, add-ons, cloud saves, progress, achievements, leaderboard rankings, character customization, and the glory of their victories roam with them wherever they go, with Xbox. When playing on one device now and a different device later, players never break the experience thanks to up-to-the-minute continuity.