Develop for Xbox Play Anywhere, Reach Players Everywhere

Give players the choice to enjoy your game where they want, with the friends they want – on any supported device, with Xbox.

Meet Xbox Play Anywhere

Players have spoken. More than 50% of players today are gaming on multiple devices. Players want choice and Xbox is answering the call. 

Xbox Play Anywhere (XPA) is the only program that enables players to move back and forth effortlessly across the Xbox ecosystem on console, PC, and more. Players purchase the console or PC version of your game from any Xbox online store and receive access to both.

The key to unlocking the ability to pick up and play on any device is enabling cross-progression and cross-entitlement. Through the magic of cross-progression and cross-entitlement, their library, friends and all their in-game purchases, add-ons, cloud saves, progress, achievements, leaderboard rankings, character customization, and the glory of their victories roam with them wherever they go, with Xbox. When playing on one device now and a different device later, players never break the experience thanks to up-to-the-minute continuity.

Build for Xbox Play Anywhere: Your game, every screen, one service

Step 1: Join ID@Xbox

Enable Xbox services and publishing on Xbox console and PC to reach millions of players and collaborate with the developer community.

Step 2: Implement cross-progression

Enable cloud game saves for Xbox on console and PC with a single TitleID and support cross-progression to enable continuity across screens. 

Step 3: Implement cross-entitlement

Any game published to Xbox on console and PC under a Single TitleID can be enabled to play from a single purchase. 

Benefits for Developers

Reach more players

With Xbox on more devices than ever, developers that build for Xbox Play Anywhere have the chance reach players on their preferred devices, with Xbox.

Grow engagement

Developers that facilitate continuous play across PC, Xbox console and supported handhelds, can reduce churn and give players the best chance to stay in the game.

Increase awareness

As Xbox Play Anywhere expands, games in the catalog have the chance to be part of the story and benefit from multi-channel marketing of the program.

Getting Started

Are you ready to create and publish an Xbox Play Anywhere game? Follow the steps in the Resource Guide below!

Joining ID@Xbox

Your journey with ID@Xbox begins by registering at www.xbox.com/id.

Learn more

Enabling Cross-Progression

Any Xbox game using XGameSaveFiles or another solution compliant with XR-052 to create saves with the same TitleID and Xbox User ID (XUID) will be able to support cross-progression.

Learn more

Enabling Cross-Entitlement

Any Xbox game published through Partner Center for Windows Desktop and Xbox Console can be automatically enabled for cross-entitlement.

Learn more

Join Other Xbox Play Anywhere Developers

There are currently over 1000 Xbox Play Anywhere-enabled titles in the Xbox Store with more added all the time.
To see the full list of titles, visit the Xbox Play Anywhere page