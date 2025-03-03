Leverage New Features with PlayFab Leaderboards
Our new PlayFab leaderboard service empowers creators to drive engagement at any scale by ranking players, results, and more.
The new PlayFab leaderboards service empowers creators to rank players, results, and more to drive engagement at any scale. We’re excited to make this new service generally available to all creators building games with PlayFab.
This natively multiplatform service brings robust features that can power some of the most demanding leaderboard scenarios, including leaderboards directly derived from statistics. From multi-dimensional and richly annotated results to periodic challenges to tiered competitions, the new PlayFab Leaderboards are worth a look!
Some of the key features of the new leaderboards include:
- Multi-column results: Define multiple dimensions for robust ranking and tie-breaking.
- Versioning: Reset leaderboards to drive periodic engagement without discarding previous results.
- Metadata: Annotate records to contextualize results for robust displays and novel game features.
Enhance tie breaking with multi-column results
Provide multiple values per result and define the priority of each to provide granular ranking that meets the expectations of players and the needs of games.
The example below illustrates a leaderboard with columns for eliminations, assists, and a timestamp. Prioritized in that order, Player B is outranked by Player C because Player C has more assists. Between Player T and Player O, we see an even closer race where Player T and Player O have recorded the same number of eliminations and assists. Here the creator has configured that Timestamp is the next column in priority order, and so the earliest record wins the tie.
With up to 5 columns, creators can drive engagement with ranking rules that make sense for the game and the players.
Build events and recurring challenges with leaderboard versions
Reset leaderboards to provide recurring challenges or seasonality without any game client changes. Schedule periodic leaderboards to incentivize daily or weekly competition automatically. Previous versions of a leaderboard are retained for display.
Contextualize results with metadata for each record
Deliver rich interfaces and innovative game features with metadata on each leaderboard record. From segment data like lap times to annotations for vibrant visualizations to engagement content like character appearance, metadata enriches leaderboard scenarios without requiring additional data stores.
Built on PlayFab and Azure
In addition to the specific features described above, our new leaderboard service builds on the essentials of PlayFab:
- Natively multi-platform: Whether you're on PC, console, or mobile, our leaderboards and statistics are accessible across all platforms, enabling a unified gaming community.
- Developer Friendly: With our easy-to-use APIs and SDKs, integrating these services into your game is a breeze.
- Scalable and Secure: Powered by PlayFab's cloud services platform, you can trust in the high availability, scalability, and security of your game's competitive data.
Get started with the new leaderboards service
Start now! Engage with your players with the newest version of our leaderboards service!