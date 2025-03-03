Leverage New Features with PlayFab Leaderboards

The new PlayFab leaderboards service empowers creators to rank players, results, and more to drive engagement at any scale. We’re excited to make this new service generally available to all creators building games with PlayFab.

This natively multiplatform service brings robust features that can power some of the most demanding leaderboard scenarios, including leaderboards directly derived from statistics. From multi-dimensional and richly annotated results to periodic challenges to tiered competitions, the new PlayFab Leaderboards are worth a look!

Some of the key features of the new leaderboards include:

Multi-column results : Define multiple dimensions for robust ranking and tie-breaking.

: Define multiple dimensions for robust ranking and tie-breaking. Versioning : Reset leaderboards to drive periodic engagement without discarding previous results.

: Reset leaderboards to drive periodic engagement without discarding previous results. Metadata: Annotate records to contextualize results for robust displays and novel game features.

Enhance tie breaking with multi-column results

Provide multiple values per result and define the priority of each to provide granular ranking that meets the expectations of players and the needs of games.

The example below illustrates a leaderboard with columns for eliminations, assists, and a timestamp. Prioritized in that order, Player B is outranked by Player C because Player C has more assists. Between Player T and Player O, we see an even closer race where Player T and Player O have recorded the same number of eliminations and assists. Here the creator has configured that Timestamp is the next column in priority order, and so the earliest record wins the tie.