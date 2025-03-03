New PlayFab Statistics General Availability

Our new PlayFab statistics service empowers creators to easily store and aggregate numerical data about players, groups, and more. From player activity to group engagement, the statistics service makes it possible to easily deliver robust progression features that seamlessly follow the player to every device and platform.

With just the right fit to store structured aggregates, creators can benefit from a turnkey solution to one of the most common patterns for enriching player progression features, especially when combined with community features like leaderboards.

Some of the key features of the new statistics service include:

Multi-column statistics and aggregation : Define multiple dimensions for grouped or interdependent stats, with independent aggregation methods for each column.

: Define multiple dimensions for grouped or interdependent stats, with independent aggregation methods for each column. Versioning : Reset stats to drive periodic engagement without discarding previous results.

: Reset stats to drive periodic engagement without discarding previous results. Metadata: Annotate stat updates to contextualize results for robust displays and novel game features.

Multi-column statistics for deeper progression experiences

Flexible statistic definitions allow creators to group values with independent aggregation methods, making it trivial to use many of the common design patterns for storing and displaying player progression. For instance, easily update a collection of metrics for a player’s weapon usage or the minimum, maximum, and aggregate of a stat over the course of a single round.

Build seasons, events, prestige, and recurring challenges with statistic versions

Implement periodic statistic resets to introduce recurring challenges or seasonality without requiring game client modifications. Schedule these resets regularly to automatically motivate daily or weekly achievements. Retain previous versions of statistics for display purposes.

Contextualize results with metadata for each record

Provide comprehensive interfaces and advanced game features with metadata stored alongside each statistic update. Utilize custom metadata to enhance the context of progression without needing extra data stores. This approach is particularly useful when viewing statistics of other players.

Built on PlayFab and Azure

In addition to the specific features described above, our new statistics service builds on the essentials of PlayFab:

Natively multi-platform : Whether you're on PC, console, or mobile, our leaderboards and statistics are accessible across all platforms, enabling a unified gaming community.

: Whether you're on PC, console, or mobile, our leaderboards and statistics are accessible across all platforms, enabling a unified gaming community. Developer Friendly : With our easy-to-use APIs and SDKs, integrating these services into your game is a breeze.

: With our easy-to-use APIs and SDKs, integrating these services into your game is a breeze. Scalable and Secure: Powered by PlayFab's cloud services platform, you can trust in the high availability, scalability, and security of your game's competitive data.

Preview: Transactional Updates

With the general availability of the new statistics service, we’re also previewing an advanced feature for creators leveraging the service in combination with other infrastructure. With Transactional Updates, statistic updates can be deduplicated to support scenarios where updates may be replayed—like when statistics are being updated from a game server or even from processing a log.

We’re excited to see how creators with more advanced use cases can take advantage of the benefits of PlayFab by extending its functionality without having to build from scratch.

Get started with the new statistics service

Start now! Engage with your players with the newest version of our leaderboards service!