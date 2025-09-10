Windows Gaming Handhelds: Balancing Performance and Power Efficiency

As a platform, Xbox has evolved to bring players from consoles to every screen – Xbox on PC, Smart TVs, streaming devices, mobile devices, and web browsers. This includes millions of gaming devices powered by batteries. We are dedicated to minimizing the environmental impact of gaming, aligning with our core values and commitment to both our players and the broader industry. With an expansive global gaming community of over 3.1 billion, Microsoft and game developers are uniquely positioned to spearhead meaningful environmental progress.

Where can I get started making my game run great on Windows gaming handhelds?

Here are a few useful articles and hub pages to help game developers capitalize on making games run well on the newest gaming category: Windows handhelds.

Handheld Compatibility (https://aka.ms/hhcompatguide). Guidelines and test cases for the Handheld Compatibility Program to build great gaming experiences on portable, touch-enabled, and gamepad-first devices.

Handheld Performance (https://aka.ms/hhperfguide). This document series focuses on the first steps developers can take to keep games on mobile devices running longer and faster.

Why should game developers care about power efficiency?

Developers are already mindful of battery life, extending the duration of immersive gaming experiences for players. Moreover, there’s a profound understanding among creators of what players desire: to indulge in top-tier games that also pave the way for carbon emission reductions, lower energy costs, cooler hardware, and enhanced energy efficiency.