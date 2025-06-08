The Future in Your Hands

Empowering developers to deliver seamless cross-device gameplay so players can access the games they love—anytime, anywhere, on any device.

ROG Ally X Hero image

Meet the ROG Xbox Ally

Together, ASUS and Xbox are ushering in a new era for gaming – one that empowers players to bring their games with them, anywhere they go. It marks a milestone toward delivering a consistent, approachable experience anywhere – across handheld, console, PC, cloud, and more.

The ROG Xbox Ally puts player choice at the center of the experience. When players power-on, they immediately land in the Xbox full screen experience, optimized specifically for handheld. With new modifications that minimize background activity and defer non-essential tasks, more system resources are dedicated specifically to gameplay. That means more memory, improved performance, and a fully immersive experience for your players—all made possible by the versatility and freedom of Windows.

A Closer Look at the ROG Xbox Ally X and the ROG Xbox Ally

For the first time, game developers can tap into our gaming ecosystem that spans console, PC and handhelds. Give players the gift of seamless continuity by building a unified, intelligent experience that delivers the power of Xbox with the freedom of Windows.

Dual Device Hero image

Both the ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally provide a premium gaming experience that travels with players wherever they go. The ROG Xbox Ally X delivers high-performance built for the most demanding players, while the ROG Xbox Ally offers great value for everyone, from the casual player to the avid enthusiast.

Both handhelds feature familiar Xbox touches created specifically for handheld, including ABXY buttons and contoured grips. The ROG Xbox Ally X also features impulse triggers for more immersive play, increased RAM, and double the storage.

Both handhelds include AMD processors to deliver great gaming performance and immersive visuals. The ROG Xbox Ally X features the AMD Ryzen™ AI Z2 Extreme processor, allowing us to power the latest AI features as they are introduced. Players on either device can tap into Gaming Copilot via Game Bar, a personalized gaming companion that helps you get to your favorite games faster, improve your skills, and connect you with your friends and communities. 

ROG Xbox Ally X Specs

ROG Xbox Ally Specs

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

 

Processor

AMD Ryzen™ AI Z2 Extreme Processor

 

Memory

24GB LPDDR5X-80006

 

Storage

1TB M.2 2280 SSD for easier upgrade

 

Display

7” FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9 
120Hz refresh rate 
FreeSync Premium 
Corning Gorilla Glass Victus + DXC Anti-Reflection

 

I/O Ports

1x USB4 Type-C with DisplayPort™ 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0, Thunderbolt™ 4 compatible 

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort™ 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0 

1x UHS-II microSD card reader (supports SD, SDXC and SDHC; UHS-I with DDR200 mode)

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

 

Network and Communications

Wi-Fi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth 5.4

 

Dimensions

290.8*121.5*50.7mm (715g)


 

ROG Xbox Ally X Product Shot

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

 

Processor

AMD Ryzen™ Z2 A Processor

 

Memory

16GB LPDDR5X-6400

 

Storage

512GB M.2 2280 SSD for easier upgrade

 

Display

7” FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9 
120Hz refresh rate 
FreeSync Premium 
Corning Gorilla Glass Victus + DXC Anti-Reflection

 

I/O Ports

2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort™ 1.4 / Power Delivery 3.0

1x UHS-II microSD card reader (supports SD, SDXC and SDHC) 

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack


 

 

Network and Communications

Wi-Fi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth 5.4

 

Dimensions

290.8*121.5*50.7mm (670g)


 

ROG Xbox Ally Product Shot

Recommendations for Handheld Game Development

A deeper dive into how to ensure players have a great experience with your game on the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X.

ROG Xbox Ally UX image

Devices like the ROG Xbox Ally are redefining portable play - bringing full-fledged PC gaming to players' hands, whether they're on the move or lounging on the couch. For developers, this shift introduces new challenges and opportunities. From optimizing performance on compact hardware to designing for smaller screens and varied input methods, building for handhelds requires a thoughtful approach. Let’s take a look at some best practices to help you craft exceptional gaming experiences for handheld devices. 

Optimize with These Five Key Checks

Making games work great on handhelds requires a few extra considerations when comparing how that same game might behave in a PC desktop environment. There are five checks that developers should consider satisfying to ensure that their game is best configured for play on a handheld. For a closer look at the five checks (and further considerations), including code snippets, visit the Handheld Compatibility Guide on Microsoft Learn.

 

Check 1: Defaults Just Work

On launch of the game, the developer can check if the device is a gaming handheld. If it is a gaming handheld, the game should choose the defaults that create the best experience.

 

Check 2: Iconography

On-screen hints such as the iconography help the gamer understand how to navigate and ensure there aren’t indications suggesting input methods that aren’t available natively on the handheld.

 

Check 3: Text Input

When entering text in the game, developers need make sure that the gamers can enter text using just the gamepad with a virtual keyboard.

 

Check 4: UI Legibility

Text legibility is a major source of accessibility issues. An easy way to satisfy text legibility is to automatically set a larger text sizes as the default when you detect the game is running on a handheld device.

 

Check 5: Supported Display

Games use the screen real estate to provide a great experience and shouldn’t be substantially letterboxed or rendered at aspect ratios that distort gameplay.

 

Other considerations include: Docked Behavior of a Handheld, Guaranteed Input, and Screen Dimensions.

 

For a full breakdown of each of these checks and considerations, head over to the Handheld Compatibility Guide on Microsoft Learn.

Learn more in the Handheld Compatibility Guide

Enable Xbox Play Anywhere

Today’s gamers are no longer tied to a single screen. In fact, more than half of players regularly switch between devices - console, PC, and handheld - expecting their experience to follow them wherever they go. That’s where Xbox Play Anywhere (XPA) comes in.

 

Xbox Play Anywhere is a player-first program that allows players to purchase a digital games once and enjoy seamless gaming across Xbox consoles, Xbox PC, and supported gaming handheld devices like the ROG Xbox Ally, all at no extra cost. Whether they’re unlocking achievements on console, customizing characters on PC, or grinding through levels on a handheld, their progress, purchases, friends list, and even leaderboard rankings stay perfectly in sync.

Learn more about Xbox Play Anywhere

Provide Native Controller Support

What sets a good handheld game apart from a great one is how naturally it plays in your hands. These devices demand the kind of seamless, intuitive input experience players expect from consoles. That’s why native controller support isn’t just a feature - it’s foundational.

 

At Xbox, we’ve developed the GameInput API, a next-generation input framework designed to unify and simplify device support. 

Learn more about GameInput API

Ensure Battery Friendly Performance

When developing for consoles and PCs, performance tuning often centers around maximizing CPU, GPU, and memory efficiency to push graphical fidelity. But when it comes to handheld gaming devices, there’s another critical dimension to consider: power consumption.

 

These devices are battery-powered, and every watt counts. At Xbox, our research shows that the GPU is typically the biggest power draw - making it the first place to look when optimizing for energy efficiency.

Learn more about optimizing for energy efficiency

Allow Offline Play

One of the biggest advantages of handheld gaming devices is their mobility. Whether you're commuting, traveling, or just relaxing on the couch, these devices let you take your games anywhere. But with that freedom comes a challenge: network connectivity isn’t always guaranteed. That’s why supporting offline play is essential. Players should be able to launch your game and access their save data-even without an internet connection.

 

To make this seamless, we recommend using the XGameSaveFiles API. It’s a flexible, developer-friendly solution that supports both cloud and local save systems. 

Learn more about XGameSaveFiles API

Ensuring Accessibility and Adaptability

While ensuring that your game runs smoothly, supports native controls and doesn’t use too much power are all important, it is also essential to ensure that your game is accessible and adaptable to the unique constraints of handheld play.

 

There are a number important considerations when it comes to making your game accessibile on handheld. From text readability and context-aware iconography to customizable controls and native touch input, there are many ways to design with accessibility in mind. Remember, you’re not just improving usability - you’re expanding your audience and making handheld gaming more welcoming for everyone.

Learn more about Xbox Accessibility Guidelines