Making games work great on handhelds requires a few extra considerations when comparing how that same game might behave in a PC desktop environment. There are five checks that developers should consider satisfying to ensure that their game is best configured for play on a handheld. For a closer look at the five checks (and further considerations), including code snippets, visit the Handheld Compatibility Guide on Microsoft Learn.

Check 1: Defaults Just Work

On launch of the game, the developer can check if the device is a gaming handheld. If it is a gaming handheld, the game should choose the defaults that create the best experience.

Check 2: Iconography

On-screen hints such as the iconography help the gamer understand how to navigate and ensure there aren’t indications suggesting input methods that aren’t available natively on the handheld.

Check 3: Text Input

When entering text in the game, developers need make sure that the gamers can enter text using just the gamepad with a virtual keyboard.

Check 4: UI Legibility

Text legibility is a major source of accessibility issues. An easy way to satisfy text legibility is to automatically set a larger text sizes as the default when you detect the game is running on a handheld device.

Check 5: Supported Display

Games use the screen real estate to provide a great experience and shouldn’t be substantially letterboxed or rendered at aspect ratios that distort gameplay.

Other considerations include: Docked Behavior of a Handheld, Guaranteed Input, and Screen Dimensions.

For a full breakdown of each of these checks and considerations, head over to the Handheld Compatibility Guide on Microsoft Learn.