The Future in Your Hands
Empowering developers to deliver seamless cross-device gameplay so players can access the games they love—anytime, anywhere, on any device.
Meet the ROG Xbox Ally
Together, ASUS and Xbox are ushering in a new era for gaming – one that empowers players to bring their games with them, anywhere they go. It marks a milestone toward delivering a consistent, approachable experience anywhere – across handheld, console, PC, cloud, and more.
The ROG Xbox Ally puts player choice at the center of the experience. When players power-on, they immediately land in the Xbox full screen experience, optimized specifically for handheld. With new modifications that minimize background activity and defer non-essential tasks, more system resources are dedicated specifically to gameplay. That means more memory, improved performance, and a fully immersive experience for your players—all made possible by the versatility and freedom of Windows.
A Closer Look at the ROG Xbox Ally X and the ROG Xbox Ally
For the first time, game developers can tap into our gaming ecosystem that spans console, PC and handhelds. Give players the gift of seamless continuity by building a unified, intelligent experience that delivers the power of Xbox with the freedom of Windows.
Both the ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally provide a premium gaming experience that travels with players wherever they go. The ROG Xbox Ally X delivers high-performance built for the most demanding players, while the ROG Xbox Ally offers great value for everyone, from the casual player to the avid enthusiast.
Both handhelds feature familiar Xbox touches created specifically for handheld, including ABXY buttons and contoured grips. The ROG Xbox Ally X also features impulse triggers for more immersive play, increased RAM, and double the storage.
Both handhelds include AMD processors to deliver great gaming performance and immersive visuals. The ROG Xbox Ally X features the AMD Ryzen™ AI Z2 Extreme processor, allowing us to power the latest AI features as they are introduced. Players on either device can tap into Gaming Copilot via Game Bar, a personalized gaming companion that helps you get to your favorite games faster, improve your skills, and connect you with your friends and communities.
ROG Xbox Ally X Specs
ROG Xbox Ally Specs
Recommendations for Handheld Game Development
A deeper dive into how to ensure players have a great experience with your game on the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X.
Devices like the ROG Xbox Ally are redefining portable play - bringing full-fledged PC gaming to players' hands, whether they're on the move or lounging on the couch. For developers, this shift introduces new challenges and opportunities. From optimizing performance on compact hardware to designing for smaller screens and varied input methods, building for handhelds requires a thoughtful approach. Let’s take a look at some best practices to help you craft exceptional gaming experiences for handheld devices.