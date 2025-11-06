The Latest Features in the October 2025 Microsoft Game Development Kit (GDK) Release

The October 2025 GDK release brings a host of exciting updates across input, packaging, automated capture, PlayFab, and cross-device social. These improvements simplify development workflows, reduce iteration time, and deliver powerful tools for building great games on Xbox and PC.

For a detailed breakdown of the October 2025 GDK Update, check out the full announcement.

PlayFab Game Saves makes cross progression possible so players can keep their progress when moving between Xbox and Steam, with more platforms coming soon. It handles sync and conflict resolution, works offline, and is available by request in PlayFab Game Manager. Additional details can be found at aka.ms/playfab-game-saves and in the PlayFab Game Saves availability announcement post. (Editor's Note: This section was updated to reflect that PlayFab Game Saves are now out of Preview. and available generally.)

Xbox Game Package Manager introduces unified packaging and upload in a single desktop app. Build XVC or MSIXVC packages from loose files, upload through browser-based authentication, and manage multi-tenant workflows—all in an accessible, localized interface.

PlayFab Unified SDK is now bundled with the GDK as one modular package. It replaces multiple SDKs with consistent APIs, automatic token refresh, and modern threading, letting you integrate only what you need while reducing complexity and certification risk.



Check out the video below for a full explanation of these features and more.