Office Hours Recap - ROG Xbox Ally/Ally X
In our latest recap, Principal Product Manager Clint Woon took our community through a live demonstration of the user interface and features of the recently released ROG Xbox Ally/Ally X.
Our community had great questions, and we’ve captured them below along with the answers we were able to provide or hunt down after the session had ended.
Xbox ROG Ally/Ally X Q&A
Q: Can I do [XYZ] on the ROG Xbox Ally/Ally X?
A: Can you do what you’re trying to do on a PC? Then the answer is yes! The ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X are effectively fully portable Windows 11 PCs. While your performance or battery life may vary depending on the task, the device can do anything a PC can do.
Q: What would I need to do to support connecting wirelessly to another ROG Xbox Ally device without internet to play games locally?
A: You would need to support three things: Offline Play (for your game license), LAN Play, and Session Discovery. While Session Discovery isn’t technically required, it makes for a much smoother, user-friendly experience for your players.
Q: What kind of games are best to build for the ROG Xbox Ally/Ally X?
A: Think about the style of gameplay that works best on a mobile device. While the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X can run some of the latest AAA game entries on the market, it shines with lightweight, portable options that feature a pick-up-and-play approach to its gameplay.
Any type of game can be optimized for handheld! Be sure to check out our Handheld Development Resource Hub to find checklists, articles, and tips on how to ensure the best possible experience on the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X (or any other handheld device).
Q: Is there any difference between a US and EU ROG Xbox Ally/Ally X?
A: No! The devices are the same, though your charger may come with the appropriate power adapter for the region in which it was purchased.
Q: Is there a developer program for getting access to purchasing the ROG Xbox Ally/Ally X?
A: We do not have a developer program for the ROG Xbox Ally or Ally X at this time.
Q: How does the desktop mode perform on the ROG Xbox Ally/Ally X?
A: If you’ve experienced Windows on a tablet, expect a similar experience, including touch screen functionality, cursor support, and taskbar behavior.
Q: Is there stylus support?
A: There is no official stylus support for this device.
Notable Features, Tips, & Tricks
- Task Switching: Hold down the Xbox button and you can swap seamlessly from task to task.
- One Game at a Time: We’ve added a feature that double-checks with you before launching a second game. This helps preserve game quality and battery life, as well as streamline the process of swapping from one game to another.
- Full Screen Experience: The Xbox Full Screen Experience provides the best experience optimized specifically for handheld gaming. You’re not locked in, though; you can swap to the regular Windows desktop at any time.
- Battery First: When developing for handheld, make sure to consider battery longevity first. The strength of a handheld system is in its portability; no one benefits from a game that only runs for 30 minutes!