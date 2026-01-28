Office Hours Recap - ID@Xbox

Q: What advice do you have for smaller studios to maximize their success when shipping on Xbox?

A: [Michael] I would say, specifically talking about developers that maybe haven’t shipped on Xbox or console before, the first thing I’d recommend is to read through the Xbox requirements. For those of you who haven’t read our documentation, most of the Xbox developer documentation is available publicly. You can find a lot of it at learn.microsoft.com.

As you go through those requirements, ask yourself “How do I take a game that I have that’s on PC or another platform and bring it to Xbox?” It helps you set a bar you need to hit in terms of passing Xbox certification and getting approved for release. It can give you a road map as to what are all the different pieces that your game needs to make it onto Xbox. Do you need to have cloud saves as part of that? Okay, now you know you need to go and integrate with the game save API. If it’s a multiplayer game, ask yourself how you plan to handle matchmaking or handle join-in-progress.

By starting at the end, it sets you up for success and lets you plan how you’re going to tackle that process.

[Guy] That’s pretty good advice, Mike. I was going to add on that you should take a look at documentation around Xbox Play Anywhere. What does it mean for you to implement XPA into your own project? How does that impact your timeline? The earlier you can do that, the better.

By supporting XPA, you’re going to have a game that can reach players across the entire ecosystem that we’re building for developers. We’re seeing that titles that support Xbox Play Anywhere are seeing a 20% increase in hours played. We announced at last GDC that we have over 1000 XPA enabled titles now. As more developers are choosing to build XPA games, we’re seeing that more players are choosing to spend more time playing them as well. Definitely think about it early on!

The other thing is to just talk to us early! If you haven’t signed up for ID@Xbox, join the program and get our newsletter. You’ll get platform updates and news about marketing opportunities. The earlier we know about your game and have a conversation, the more we can help you meet those certification requirements or help you plan for those launch day marketing activations. As developers, you have more options than ever for platforms you can go to. There’s often no right or wrong way to do it, but there are pros and cons to staggering your announcement or release dates and that’s something we can chat about too.

Q: How does cross play impact a game’s visibility on the marketplace, if it does at all?

A: [Guy] We love cross play. From both a platform and policy perspective, with Xbox trying to be at the forefront, pushing cross play as a platform has been one of those goals. A developer who wants cross play in their game within the Xbox ecosystem is one whose goals aligns with ours, especially as we continue to push forward Xbox Play Anywhere (XPA). If you want to have cross play outside just the Xbox ecosystem, we love that too!

[Mike:] With cross play, there’s a couple ways to look at it. For titles that are supporting XPA that have multiplayer, that’s a way in which the audience for both versions can be extended. You can find more people to play with and that can help create stickiness for your game. People are more attracted to multiplayer games that have an active community of players they can engage with.

You don’t have to look far into the top played multiplayer games to find those that support cross play. I don’t want to diminish the amount of effort and energy that goes into making a game cross play enabled, but the benefit for multiplayer titles especially is potentially very huge.

That said, it’s not required to have cross play to be in the ID@Xbox program. If you see requirements listed, that’s only if your game plans on supporting that feature. It’s a list of standards that applies to that feature’s certification requirements, not an indication that your game is required to have it at all. It’s important to read the documentation closely; all the requirements for supporting each feature is well documented, but not all of it is required for every game.

Q: What are some key marketing or visibility opportunities within ID@Xbox that we shouldn’t miss once our game is closer to launch?

A: [Guy] There’s lots of these! If we go right to the beginning of the marketing timeline, we’re looking at announcement opportunities. Ask yourself how are you going to announce this game? Are you going to put your product up on another platform at the same time? Are you planning on trying to get on wish lists early? Do you plan on building your community on Discord or Reddit early?

That’s one way of announcing a game. If you see a lot of success with an early announcement you can start building a social media following. That gives you data points you can use to build momentum when you’re having conversations with publishers, media influencers, or even other platforms. It demonstrates you’re a step ahead.

Alternatively, we do a lot of showcases with Xbox, like the Xbox Summer Showcase in June. There are partner previews in fall and spring. These are Xbox-produced showcases that focus on third-party developers, from AAA all the way down to Indie. We’ve also done ID@Xbox specific showcases, like last February when we partnered with IGN and showcased only ID@Xbox games. If your game is unannounced, it might make a good world premiere. That’s an ideal candidate for a showcase.

So the advice there would be think about what’s the right thing to do for your game and how to bring it to market. Do you want to have a conversation with us first to see if there’s a showcase opportunity? Or do you want to get the game out there and start building your audience early? Speak to us early, and we can talk about it with you.

After that, there’s so many little things we can talk about. Pre-orders, discounting, best launch timing, maximizing your visibility on the store… There are a lot of conversations to have, and we’re always happy to talk about best practices.