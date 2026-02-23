Event Export Impact as Part of PlayFab Insights Management Retirement

As part of the ongoing retirement of PlayFab Insights Management, we want to clarify how this change affects the Event Export feature and what customers should expect when it’s complete on March 31, 2026.

Why Event Export Is Being Retired

Event Export is built on top of the Insights Management infrastructure and is utilized to export title event data.

As Insights Management is retired, the underlying Insights infrastructure will be decommissioned. Because Event Export depends directly on these services to function, Event Export will no longer work once Insights Management retirement occurs. This includes exports configured through the Event Export tab in PlayFab Game Manager, as well as any ongoing exports relying on Insights-backed infrastructure.

What This Means for Your Title

If your title is currently using Event Export you will need to migrate to utilizing the Data Connections feature. Once Insights Management is retired the event export feature will stop working. This is not a separate change or a standalone deprecation-Event Export is retired because it is part of the Insights Management system and cannot operate independently of it.

Recommended Path Forward: PlayFab Data Connections

To continue exporting event data after Insights Management retirement, customers should migrate to PlayFab Data Connections. Data Connections are the supported replacement for Event Export and provide a modern, scalable way to stream event data to customer‑owned storage and analytics platforms. For more information on setting up PlayFab Data Connections, please visit the Data Connections Learn page.

Data Connections are designed to replace legacy export workflows and do not rely on Insights clusters, ensuring continued access to event data after Insights Management retirement.

Next Steps

If your title is still using Event Export, we recommend reviewing your current data pipelines and planning a migration to PlayFab Data Connections as part of your Insights Management offboarding process. Additional documentation and guidance are available to help ensure a smooth transition.

Please reach out to support if there are any questions or concerns.