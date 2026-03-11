GDC 2026: Future‑Proof Your Game: Streamlined Workflows for a Multi‑Device World

At GDC, we highlighted several ways Windows and Xbox are helping developers build for a multi-device world. As Xbox experiences continue to reach across more screens, from desktops and laptops to handhelds and other emerging device types, the opportunity for developers is growing along with the complexity. Players increasingly expect their games to move with them and feel consistent wherever they choose to play. Meeting that expectation takes more than broad device support--it requires a strong platform foundation, practical development workflows, and clear guidance for building, testing, and optimizing across a wider range of hardware. That is where Windows plays a central role. From Xbox experiences on more Windows devices to new remote iteration tools and multi-device development guidance, we have a clear focus to help developers scale across device types while keeping performance, compatibility, and day-to-day development work manageable.

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Across screens

Players increasingly expect their games to move with them. A session might start on console, continue on a handheld, and pick up again on a laptop or TV. That shift is shaping the way we think about the Xbox ecosystem.

As Xbox reaches across more devices, Windows plays an important role as the foundation that helps games travel across those screens. That creates new opportunities for developers to reach players in more places while building on a familiar platform base. The goal is to make it easier for games to show up across a broader range of device types in ways that feel consistent and intentional.

That broader reach depends on a strong Windows foundation. Building on Windows makes it possible to scale across device types without turning each one into a separate development track. It also helps align game development with the way the Xbox ecosystem is evolving beyond a single screen or form factor.

For developers, that means thinking beyond a fixed PC-versus-console split. Windows now sits at the center of a wider gaming environment that includes desktops, laptops, handhelds, and more. The same foundation that supports game development today is also helping extend that work to the devices players will use next.

Xbox on Arm

One part of that expansion is Xbox experiences on Arm-based Windows 11 devices. As compatibility improves and the Windows gaming ecosystem continues to broaden, Arm-based devices are becoming another place where players can access and enjoy Xbox experiences.

For developers, that matters because it expands the range of Windows hardware that can participate in the ecosystem. As more device types come into the fold, the value of building on Windows grows with them.

Xbox Mode

Xbox mode is a console-inspired, controller-optimized, dedicated gaming experience for Windows handheld and Windows 11 PCs, including laptops, desktops, and tablets. Players can seamlessly switch between Xbox mode and the Windows desktop, combining an immersive gaming experience with the flexibility of a PC on the same device.

The experience also brings a few practical benefits:

a controller-optimized way to navigate and play on Windows 11 PCs including laptops, desktops, and tablets

an aggregated library experience that helps reduce storefront friction

an immersive, full-screen, dedicated gaming experience with the freedom to seamlessly switch back to Windows desktop whenever they choose.

resource savings on some handheld devices, which can free up more memory for the game itself

Together, these improvements help Windows feel more adaptable across device types while keeping the focus on getting players into their games quickly and comfortably.

Best Practices

As more Windows gaming devices enter the market, multi-device development has to work at the workflow level as well as the player-experience level. Variation across devices is one of the biggest day-to-day challenges in PC game development. Performance can shift across GPU and driver combinations, bugs can appear only on specific hardware, and device state can affect how a game looks, plays, and performs. Reaching more screens is valuable, but teams also need a practical way to iterate across that variation.

That is where the Xbox PC toolset comes in. The focus is a cleaner loop for setting up remote devices, deploying builds, debugging issues, and repeating quickly across a wider range of Windows PCs.

The Xbox PC Toolset

The Xbox PC toolset includes four core pieces:

Xbox PC Toolbox helps developers configure and connect remote Windows PCs more quickly, reducing setup friction and standardizing the way devices are prepared for iteration.

helps developers configure and connect remote Windows PCs more quickly, reducing setup friction and standardizing the way devices are prepared for iteration. Xbox PC Remote Debugger extends remote iteration directly into Visual Studio, making it easier to move between local and remote debugging without breaking the normal development flow.

extends remote iteration directly into Visual Studio, making it easier to move between local and remote debugging without breaking the normal development flow. Remote Iteration Tools support deployment, launch, resume, and termination outside the IDE, giving teams a practical command-line path for testing across broader sets of devices.

support deployment, launch, resume, and termination outside the IDE, giving teams a practical command-line path for testing across broader sets of devices. Remote Iteration APIs expose the underlying functionality in a form that can be integrated into custom engines and internal toolchains, which is especially useful for studios with mature technology stacks.

Together, these tools help Windows development feel more like one repeatable iteration loop across desktops, laptops, handhelds, and future Windows-powered devices.

Guidelines

Tooling is only part of the story. Games also need to respond well to the realities of different Windows devices at runtime. That starts with device awareness. Sample code and API guidance can help developers detect changing device states and adapt accordingly. Power status is a good example. A handheld running on battery has different constraints than a desktop on wall power, and a game that can recognize that difference can make better decisions about performance behavior, visuals, and power-sensitive settings.

Other areas matter too:

Handheld usability means making sure games work well in controller-navigable environments, scale UI and text appropriately, and support key interactions such as virtual keyboards.

means making sure games work well in controller-navigable environments, scale UI and text appropriately, and support key interactions such as virtual keyboards. Performance clarity means helping players understand how a game will run on their device and giving teams clearer targets for optimization across a broad range of Windows hardware.

means helping players understand how a game will run on their device and giving teams clearer targets for optimization across a broad range of Windows hardware. Engine readiness means ensuring that custom engines, Unreal projects, and Unity projects can scale across device types, display sizes, input methods, and performance targets without piling up device-specific exceptions.

Games need to look right, play right, and perform right across the devices they are meant to support.

Performance Fit

Windows Performance Fit is part of that broader compatibility picture. As Windows gaming expands across more hardware, clear performance expectations become more important for players and developers alike.

Performance Fit helps make those expectations easier to communicate while reinforcing the broader goal of building games that scale well across the Windows device range. Alongside that, technologies like DirectStorage, Advanced Shader Delivery, and PIX on Windows continue to support optimization work across different system profiles.

Engine planning

Engine-level planning remains a key part of multi-device development. For custom engines, that means abstracting device types and states cleanly so game logic does not become tangled with platform-specific behavior. For Unreal projects, it means using Device Profiles and Scalability settings to support a broader range of hardware. For Unity projects, it means making good use of systems like Adaptive Performance and Addressables to manage performance and memory more effectively across devices.

The specifics vary by engine, but the principle stays the same: plan for variation early and make scaling across devices part of the architecture.

Looking ahead

Xbox is continuing to reach across more screens, Windows is continuing to evolve as a gaming foundation, and the supporting tools are getting better at helping developers build for that reality. Reaching more players across more devices is about giving developers a practical Windows-based path to build, optimize, and validate for a multi-device world, with the end goal of helping them serve their players wherever and however they play.