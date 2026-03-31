Building for the Future: Simplifying Development with Xbox PC Remote Tools

Struggling to test your game on a Windows Powered Handheld or Windows Desktop in your test lab because managing them from your Dev PC is a nightmare? Tired of spending hours just to get your dev environment ready for incremental deployment, debugging and testing?

Developing games on remote Windows devices, from Windows Powered Handhelds to Windows Desktop PCs, just got a lot easier. We’re excited to announce that the Xbox PC Remote Tools are now available in Public Preview as of March 2026. These tools include features that streamline your workflow across deploying, testing, and debugging your PC games to remote Windows devices, directly from your development PC, so you can spend less time on setup and more time building great games.

The Xbox PC Remote tools are designed to streamline your development for Windows games, regardless of which storefront you ship on, and do not have any required dependencies on the Microsoft Game Development Kit (GDK) or the Xbox PC App.

What are the Xbox PC Remote Tools?

The Xbox PC Remote Tools are a suite of developer-focused tools, designed to help you seamlessly pair with and iterate on your remote Windows devices.

Xbox PC Toolbox: a user-friendly app to set up and pair remote Windows devices

a user-friendly app to set up and pair remote Windows devices Xbox PC Remote Debugger: a Visual Studio extension for incremental deployment and debugging over a secure communication channel

a Visual Studio extension for incremental deployment and debugging over a secure communication channel Xbox PC Remote Iteration Command Line Tools: for deploying and launching game builds via scripts or CI pipelines

for deploying and launching game builds via scripts or CI pipelines Xbox PC Remote Iteration APIs: for integrating remote workflows into your engine or tools (Note – the APIs are currently in preview, and we will share more details on them in the near future. Please reach out to your Microsoft representative if you want more details on the Xbox PC Remote Iteration APIs and their availability.)

In short, these tools enable seamless pairing, deployment, and debugging, thereby speeding up your iteration cycle.

How can I integrate the Xbox PC Remote Tools into my workflow?