GDC 2026: Meet the Developers of This Year's Featured ID@Xbox Games

As thousands of game developers from across the industry descend upon the 2026 GDC Festival of Gaming in San Francisco, ID@Xbox has prepared a jam-packed preview event for press and creators to play the latest games and meet some of the developers working to bring them to life.

Whether you're planning to stop by and get your hands on the demos or just say hello, we thought now would be a great time to introduce you to the incredible creators from across the globe that we'll be featuring. Don't forget to check out all the other amazing panels and events we'll be sponsoring at the show. We hope to see you there!