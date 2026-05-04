Improving Default Game Profile Support for ASUS ROG Xbox Ally Gaming Handhelds

Late last year, as part of ongoing, monthly engineering investments for the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X gaming handheld experience, we introduced Default Game Profiles. These are per-game device settings for games sold through the Xbox Store on PC for the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X. Default Game Profiles make games run better when on battery by setting Thermal Design Power (TDP) limits and framerate (FPS) limits to balance performance and battery life that go beyond what titles can achieve via in-game settings alone.

Though these per-game settings are distributed via an Xbox service to the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X gaming handhelds, they are ultimately applied by ASUS’s software and services that come preinstalled with every device. For a full breakdown on Default Game Profiles, check out our announcement post from last year.

Today, we’re excited to share that we’re expanding the list of titles that support Default Game Profiles. In the list below, you’ll find more than two dozen games that are joining the 40 games that supported the featured at launch in November.

Our work here isn’t finished, so keep an eye out for more improvements to the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X in the future!