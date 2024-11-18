Harness the power of AI
AI has always been a part of gaming, and at Xbox we believe in a people first approach where AI can empower and support the creative visions and storytelling of developers and creators.
AI is transforming how we play, create, and connect.
Experience the Future
Preparing for the future of AI
Building your game with AI
Join our Community
Join our vibrant community of developers and AI experts on the Microsoft Gaming Discord server. Through discussion groups and live Q&A sessions, you can connect and collaborate with peers, seek advice, and share your own experiences and insights.