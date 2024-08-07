Fortifying Teams with AI and Optimized Workflows

I think to truly allow game creators to explore the potential for AI, we need tools. We need to reduce the barriers to putting AI into games. We need to figure out the overhead cost of inference – which is still a question for many developers. And bringing down the latency for the optimal gaming experience.. Responsible AI has become a set of guidelines and tools with which to develop AI applications, and we needs to further expand these capabilities to game developer specific needs.

These are some of the challenges we are facing.

One of the projects we’ve embarked on is to collaborate with external startups who are rapidly turning AI into value-added tools. One such collaboration is with the company Inworld that is building tools to help game developers connect language models like GPT-4 to in-game NPCs to power conversations. At GDC this year, Ubisoft showcased an intriguing demo using language models that had a player plan a heist with a group of in-game NPCs.

Beyond NPCs, Microsoft Research also posited that one thing language models can do, is to take a lot of information and documents, reason over this information, and present it back in a summary, or a table, etc. The research and Xbox team collaboratively asked, what if we could use large language models to reason over game docs, and then create a custom interface bespoke to that particular game and story. We called this Narrative Graph. And earlier this year at GDC, we worked with Inworld to turn this research into a tool as part of the Inworld suite.

This is just the beginning of an exploration, and we think AI can be used to make tools that empower and augment the work of game creators.

The relationship between AI and human intelligence

Any new technology introduces new potential futures and questions about the best way to use it. The steam engine was first invented to be able to pump water out of coal mines in the 1700s. It took around 80 years after steam engines were widely used before someone applied the technology to moving people in a locomotive.

AI is advancing at a rapid pace, along with tools being developed to put these new AI foundation models to use across a variety of tasks. And I think right now there is an explosion of experimentation, people trying to figure out how to leverage AI for their businesses. And that can mean different things to different people.

I want to take a step back for a moment and consider what AI is, and the nature of innovation and really how society improves. There’s a really great essay called The Turing Trap from the Stanford Digital Economy Lab that talks about this.

Human intelligence is expansive and innovative. We’re more than the tasks we do. AI needs to become tools that augment our abilities, to help us do more. And in turn, even allow us to do new things we couldn’t do before. And the value for a business is that expansive value creation, with their teams at the core. We have to build AI tools that empower, not replace. Replacement by nature is reductive, it whittles down the potential to innovate. And is a short-sighted view.

How Gaming AI will empower players

We can see the ability AI has to empower players. We know one of the biggest reasons players stop playing games is that they’re just stuck, they can’t figure out how to get past a puzzle, or they just don’t get deeper into discovering all the different paths through a game.

Recently we created a video showcasing how AI might help players with assistance in games. This is just a concept right now.