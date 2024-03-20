Customer Challenge

Many gamers with disabilities have difficulty using our products even if they meet minimum compliance standards because features aren't always customizable. Compliance doesn't always equate to a fun experience for everyone. Going beyond compliance to create usable and delighter experiences empowers everyone to play and create while also indirectly benefiting many additional consumers. ​​​​​​​

Business Impact

The World Health Organization estimates that there are more than a billion people with disabilities across the world (roughly 15% of the population of 8 billion).

When we think about 3.2 billion gamers in the world, it is estimated that there are over 650 million gamers with a disability and over 40 million gamers with a disability that impacts their gaming experience. That's a huge population!​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

25-30% of Xbox Gamers identify as having a disability.

10% of Xbox Gamers report that they have a disability that impacts their gaming experience.

​​​​​​​We also know that accessibility features are not only used by people with disabilities. Features like subtitles, gameplay difficulty, and input settings are often used by gamers without disabilities.

