Create a product experience where customers feel they belong.
What this means:
- We create product experiences with respectful expression.
- Respectful expression shows up in multiple facets of our work including:
- Creators- Ensuring we partner with and support diverse content creators.
- Content - Ensuring our content tells stories that resonate with our diverse player base in-game, and in our marketing.
- Players- Ensuring our players feel seen and connected to meaningful experiences.
- We bring to life diverse people and cultures within our products, and from many different perspectives, recognizing that there is not a single portrayal of a person that could represent an entire community or culture.
Getting Started with Representation
Questions to Consider
How can you help customers feel seen in your product experience?
- What steps have you taken to ensure characters are represented respectfully and authentically?
- Are you telling new stories or sharing new perspectives within the product experience?
- How have you validated assumptions you have made about your audience to check for blind spots or unintended stereotypes?
- Would you feel proud to show a member of a community how their culture/character is depicted within your experience?
- How are the wide range of customers depicted within your products and communications?
- Do all of your characters/player depictions look the same?
- What process have you used to validate how different groups of people or cultures are represented in your experience?
- Do you have a process to review key decisions with the lens of respectful expression?
Representation Product Inclusion Actions
Customer Perspectives
Measuring Progress
Metrics
The metrics below are meant to help jumpstart thinking about how a team might measure inclusion for approachability. Think of it as an example and go beyond it to find the metrics that work best for your project. Engage Data Science and User Research teams to see what data is available to you. If the data you need doesn’t exist yet, it’s a prime opportunity to start tracking it and understand how to open a door to representation!