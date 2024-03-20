Steps to Achieve It

1. Set Goals for what you want to achieve & share them with your project stakeholders.

Do planning at the start of projects to identify opportunities & obstacles.

Go through the 10 Product Inclusion actions to bring intentionality into your designs.

2. Identify & Utilize resources to help drive success.



Leverage inclusive Listening systems to ensure that you are including players who are new to your franchise, game, genre or gaming in general to ensure that you are hearing the new user perspective.

3. Create & release experiences that engage and keep our players safe and promote positive community interactions.