Steps to Achieve It

1. Set Goals for what you want to achieve & share them with your project stakeholders.

Do planning at the start of projects to identify opportunities & obstacles.

Go through the 10 Product Inclusion actions to bring intentionality into your designs.

2. Identify & Utilize resources to help drive success.

Leverage Inclusive Listening systems to collect feedback on which settings are most valuable for different identities.

3. Create & release experiences that allow players to customize their experiences and deliver reach personalization. ​​​​​​​