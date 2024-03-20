Customer Challenge

Including players and creators from around the world is an important part of Globalization. Understanding their experiences can help us identify what makes them feel at home in gaming.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Business Impact

​​​​​​​There are over 3.2 Billion gamers in the world today so there is a huge market opportunity to engage gamers from all over the world.

In markets like LATAM, Middle East and Africa, and Southeast and Central Southern Asia, on average 35% of non-players intend to get started with playing a game on PC, console or mobile within the next 6 months as of the survey time, as compared to the 14% average for the same in markets like NA, Europe, East Asia, and Oceania.

As we continue to open doors to our platforms, services, and games in new and existing markets, it is critical to understand global player behaviors and perspectives and to intentionally include these in our experience designs. ​​​​​​​