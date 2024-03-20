Customer Challenge

Because a lot of products and experiences are designed with a North American perspective, many players outside of the U.S. feel that they don't belong and are a secondary consumer for our content.

By proactively thinking and engaging with markets around the world, we can ensure that all players feel included and seen.

Business Impact

There are over 3.2 Billion gamers in the world today so there is a huge market opportunity to engage gamers from all over the world.



so there is a huge market opportunity to engage gamers from all over the world. In markets like LATAM, Middle East and Africa, and Southeast and Central Southern Asia, on average 35% of non-players intend to get started with playing a game on PC, console or mobile within the next 6 months as of the survey time, as compared to the 14% average for the same in markets like NA, Europe, East Asia, and Oceania.

