Customer Challenge

Having your story told is a universal human need, but for many in marginalized communities or in markets outside of the US, it's rare to be represented in media, let alone games, and as a result, some people could feel like a secondary consumer for our content.

​​​​​​​Business Impact

80% of media consumed by the world is created in the US* and yet most media, including video games, don't contain characters and content that align to that broad consumer.

​​​​​​​Research shows that players prefer to play characters that look like them and are more likely to purchase and play experiences where they align to the characters identity.

57% of players in the broader gaming market didn't play certain games because the games weren't made for them. Over half of the global gaming market.



53% of developers felt diversity in storytelling should be a priority and it was ranked as the third most important factor in industry growth.



41% of retail consumers have shifted 10% or more of their business away from brands that do not reflect their value in diversity & inclusion.

