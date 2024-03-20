Customer Challenge

People in the disability community often struggle to identify which accessibility features are included within a game or experience and if the implementation will meet their needs. This is especially challenging as players want to ensure they are investing in games that they will be able to play.

Accessibility features are not yet a standard expectation. Features and settings that are buried in menus and options often result in players not being aware of their existence, resulting in underutilization.

Business Impact

25-30% of Xbox Gamers identify as having a disability.

10% of Xbox Gamers report that they have a disability that impacts their gaming experience.

When we share about our products, we want our customers to take action. But if we haven't included Accessibility information in our messaging, we aren't giving customers the information they need to engage.

References: Xbox Research Synthesis 2020 & Xbox Accessibility Survey: Gaming Habits & Preferences (Q3 FY20)