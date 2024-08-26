Unveil the Future of Game Development with Microsoft

1. Work Graphs in D3D12

Discover how Work Graphs has revolutionized GPU workload management, allowing for more autonomy and efficiency. This innovation can significantly boost your game’s performance.

2. PlayFab Mobile Subscriptions

Learn how to use PlayFab Mobile Subscriptions to seamlessly link in-game subscriptions to real-world offers in the Apple and Google Play stores. This upgrade makes it easier to monetize your game with exclusive content.

3. PlayFab Economy v2 Turbo Loading

Find out how TurboLoading can speed up your game’s startup by loading your entire item catalog quickly and efficiently.

This is just the beginning! Each month, we’ll bring you the latest updates and innovations in game development. Watch our first video now to understand how these features can enhance your game development process. Don’t miss out—click play and start exploring today!

Learn more here:

D3D12 Work Graphs

Economy v2 Subscriptions

Economy V2 TurboLoading