Game Recognize Game: A Closer Look at NBA 2K25’s ProPLAY System

With NBA 2K25, veteran sports game studio Visual Concepts is introducing significant updates to its ProPLAY technology, first implemented in NBA 2K24. ProPLAY leverages advanced tech to transform real NBA footage directly into in-game movements, capturing the essence of on-court nuances, like LeBron James's powerful drives to the basket, Ja Morant’s high-flying finishes, and Steph Curry's unconventional release from downtown. The result is a virtual basketball experience that aims to replicate the NBA's on-court action with unprecedented fidelity, bridging the gap between televised games and interactive play.

We spoke with Erick Boenisch, VP of NBA Development at Visual Concepts, to discuss the development of this powerful tech and its impact on gaming's premier basketball franchise.



"We're always pushing ourselves to strive for new ways to make gameplay as realistic as possible," Boenisch said. "Traditional motion-capture has played a vital role in delivering players an NBA experience that feels and looks like the real thing, but it can only take us so far. The next step in realism was to directly translate NBA footage into actual NBA 2K gameplay."

