Unleash the Next Level of Xbox Game Development with Microsoft
Discover the latest in Microsoft game dev and elevate your development with these new features.
We're back with another episode of "What's New in the World of Microsoft Game Development." This month's video is packed with updates designed to enhance your workflow and bring your creative vision to life.
Our latest 3-minute video is live, and here’s a quick look at what’s inside:
1. Touch Adaptation Kit Editor (TAK Editor)
Meet the Touch Adaptation Kit Editor (or TAK Editor) - a brand-new Visual Studio Code extension that makes designing touch controls for your Xbox game easier and more intuitive. With TAK Editor, you can create and preview layouts for touch controls in real-time, all from within Visual Studio Code-no active game stream needed! Whether you're just starting or refining your touch control designs, TAK Editor helps you streamline the process with a live preview feature that takes the guesswork out of development.
2. PIX Enhancements
One of the most powerful tools in game development, PIX, has just received several new updates to help you manage your game's performance with even more precision. PIX is your go-to for monitoring and optimizing your game's performance. Be sure to explore the new features and take your optimization to the next level.
3. PlayFab Secrets
Want to know a secret? PlayFab has launched a new feature called Secrets API to enhance security when handling sensitive information in your game's server environment. This new API helps you protect vital information, ensuring your game's services are secure and keeping sensitive data out of your codebase. Whether you're building on iOS, Android, Windows, or Xbox, PlayFab Secrets gives you the peace of mind that your data is in safe hands.
This is just the start. Watch the full video now to see how these updates can level up your development. Hit play and start exploring today!
