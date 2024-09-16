Unleash the Next Level of Xbox Game Development with Microsoft

We're back with another episode of "What's New in the World of Microsoft Game Development." This month's video is packed with updates designed to enhance your workflow and bring your creative vision to life.

Our latest 3-minute video is live, and here’s a quick look at what’s inside:

1. Touch Adaptation Kit Editor (TAK Editor)

Meet the Touch Adaptation Kit Editor (or TAK Editor) - a brand-new Visual Studio Code extension that makes designing touch controls for your Xbox game easier and more intuitive. With TAK Editor, you can create and preview layouts for touch controls in real-time, all from within Visual Studio Code-no active game stream needed! Whether you're just starting or refining your touch control designs, TAK Editor helps you streamline the process with a live preview feature that takes the guesswork out of development.