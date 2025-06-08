Everything Announced at the Xbox Games Showcase 2025

From brand new games to brand new hardware, the Xbox Games Showcase 2025 had a core theme – putting players at the center of everything. In a show packed with new titles from our first-party developers, fresh ideas from our incredible partners across the globe, and even a brand-new Xbox to play them on, we focused it all on the thing that matters most – the players.

We’re working to make sure that players are able to play Xbox games wherever they are, which is why every new game in the show is Xbox Play Anywhere. With a single purchase, they can play with Xbox, including their progress and achievements, across Xbox console, PC and Xbox Ally—at no additional cost.

And we also offered a brand-new place for fans to play with the reveal of the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X handhelds, launching later this year. Xbox Ally will play games from across your entire library – including the Windows PC game stores from Xbox and Battle.net, not to mention leading third-party PC storefronts. What’s more, we confirmed that the long-awaited Hollow Knight: Silksong will be available for Xbox Ally and Game Pass at launch, and that every game in the show will run on Xbox Ally.

And there were a lot of games on show, with players getting a look at just some of the games they can look forward to this year. From our first-party studios, we saw a world premiere for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, an unexpected Obsidian double-bill in the form of The Outer Worlds 2 and Grounded 2, a world premiere of Double Fine’s otherworldly Keeper,a first look at Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’s Order of the Giants DLC, and got new gameplay from Ninja Gaiden 4, and Gears of War: Reloaded. Looking further ahead, we also saw extended gameplay for Clockwork Revolution, showing us more from inXile’s most ambitious game yet.

For a complete breakdown on everything announced and shown at the Xbox Games Showcase 2025, head over to Xbox Wire.