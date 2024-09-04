PlayFab Entity Stats and Leaderboards Now Available in Public Preview

We are thrilled to announce the public preview release of a new set of capabilities for Leaderboards and Statistics. This release brings a lot of new features and improvements that support your players’ gaming experience and competitive spirit. Importantly, these services take full advantage of the Entity Programming Model.

These new capabilities are delivered by new services that update leaderboards and statistics to realize more of what PlayFab can do for your game. Statistics and Leaderboards are now independent, allowing you to realize scenarios for just statistics, or just leaderboards, or you can combine them both to really make the most of the new capabilities. Statistics are now multidimensional and can be stored on any Entity in the Entity Programming Model—players, teams, and more. Leaderboards can aggregate multidimensional statistics for robust scenarios, but also can be directly updated for scenarios based on activity results. Both Statistics and Leaderboards can now be annotated with custom data as metadata for any update or entry!

Leaderboards:

Rankings in the new leaderboard service are more accurate than ever, regardless of the player’s position within the leaderboard. Previous leaderboards from PlayFab estimated rank for players beyond the 1000 position. Multicolumn/Enhanced Tie-Breaking: This feature allows for multiple values per row with customizable sorting

Leaderboards can have multiple versions, allowing for resets based on predefined strategies. This maintains the leaderboard's structure while refreshing its content, with older versions remaining accessible for reference. Metadata: Additional custom data can be attached to each row, enhancing the leaderboard's utility and flexibility.

Statistics:



Multicolumn/Aggregation: The Statistic service now supports multiple values under a single statistic definition, each with its own aggregation method, including Max, Min, Last, and Sum.

Each statistic can be versioned, allowing for the retention of its definition while the content is refreshed. This is achieved through a reset strategy that can be individually defined for each statistic. Previous versions remain accessible for historical comparison and analysis. Metadata: Enhanced flexibility is introduced with the option to attach custom information to each update of the statistic, providing additional context and detail that can be tailored to specific needs.

In addition to the specific features described above, our new leaderboards and statistics leverage the same essential PlayFab benefits:

Cross-Platform Support: Whether you're on PC, console, or mobile, our leaderboards and statistics are accessible across all platforms, enabling a unified gaming community.

Whether you're on PC, console, or mobile, our leaderboards and statistics are accessible across all platforms, enabling a unified gaming community. Developer-Friendly: With our easy-to-use APIs and SDKs, integrating these services into your game is a breeze.

With our easy-to-use APIs and SDKs, integrating these services into your game is a breeze. Scalability and Security: Powered by PlayFab's cloud services platform, you can trust in the high availability, scalability, and security of your game's competitive data.

Start now! Download the latest SDK and read the documentation to start engaging your players with the leaderboards and statistics forged by feedback from some of the biggest games and studios!