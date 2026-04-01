PlayFab Digest: March Feature Updates

Welcome to the PlayFab Digest! We’re excited to share the latest PlayFab updates. This month’s updates focus on the introduction to Foundation Mode, SDK, Middleware & Party Updates, and GetPlayerInSegment & Insights Management Retirement. Let’s look at what’s new for the month of March!

Foundation Mode for PlayFab

What’s New:

We're excited to introduce Foundation Mode, a new offering that gives Xbox creators access to PlayFab's core game services across platforms at no additional cost. Every game that ships on Xbox gets to use PlayFab. For all your players. No matter where they play. No Azure subscription or payment instrument required.

And you don't have to wait until launch. The moment you commit to shipping on Xbox, these services are yours to build with, test with, and scale with.

What's included

Foundation Mode covers seven service pillars, and they’re all cross-platform:

Identity : One unified player account across Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Steam, Epic, and mobile.

: One unified player account across Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Steam, Epic, and mobile. Progression : Cross-platform game saves, player profiles, and statistics. Players keep their progress no matter where they play.

: Cross-platform game saves, player profiles, and statistics. Players keep their progress no matter where they play. Community : Cross-platform friends, guilds, leaderboards, and real-time voice and text chat.

: Cross-platform friends, guilds, leaderboards, and real-time voice and text chat. Multiplayer : Lobbies, matchmaking, and real-time networking powered by Azure's global infrastructure.

: Lobbies, matchmaking, and real-time networking powered by Azure's global infrastructure. Live Service Management : Title data, title news, mobile push notifications, email templates, and Azure Functions integration for custom backend logic, all updatable without shipping a patch.

: Title data, title news, mobile push notifications, email templates, and Azure Functions integration for custom backend logic, all updatable without shipping a patch. Economy : Catalogs, virtual currencies, inventory, and bundles. From the smallest indie games to the largest AAA giants, PlayFab Economy scales with your game.

: Catalogs, virtual currencies, inventory, and bundles. From the smallest indie games to the largest AAA giants, PlayFab Economy scales with your game. Game Data Stream: Service-generated telemetry events that show you how players are interacting with every feature, across every platform.

PlayFab powers some of the largest games, serving millions of players around the world every day. That proven infrastructure is now available at no additional cost to Xbox creators. Build once. Launch everywhere. Reach the broadest possible audience with Foundation Mode game services that scale to meet all players, no matter where they play.

How to Get Started:

- Create a game in Partner Center. Don't have a Partner Center account yet? Sign up at Xbox.com/ID to become an Xbox partner today.

- Request access to the Foundation Mode preview ring. In PlayFab Game Manager, open your studio settings and select the Preview Features tab. Then fill out the request form for Foundation Mode.

- Once approved, you can create new titles in Foundation Mode. Simply link your PlayFab title to your Partner Center game as part of the title creation flow.

- For more information, please check out the full Foundation Mode for PlayFab blog post

Optional PlayStream and Telemetry Events for All Service-Generated Events

What’s New:

Back in August, we added optional events for our Leaderboards and Statistics services. We’ve expanded that pattern to apply to all service-generated PlayStream and Telemetry events, allowing developers to decide which level of real-time event is right for their games.

Use PlayStream events for the powerful real-time event ingestion and customizable actions, use Telemetry for analytics, or leave it off entirely to reduce the event volume for a title.

For all new titles, these events will be turned off by default. But we will not alter behavior on behalf of existing titles, and existing customers are encouraged to check out the configuration page.

How to Get Started:

- For more information about what these events are and how to configure them, check out:

PlayFab SDK and Middleware Updates – Unreal Integration v2

What’s New:

PlayFab released Unreal Integration Bundle v2, a unified Unreal Engine distribution that combines PlayFab Online Subsystem (OSS) v2 and the PlayFab Unreal SDK Plugin v2, built on the new PlayFab Unified SDK v2. This release delivers a streamlined integration experience for Unreal Engine 5.7+, reducing setup complexity while enabling modern cross‑platform multiplayer and live service features.

Single Unified Package: PlayFab OSS and SDK are now delivered as one bundle, eliminating the need to manage multiple plugins or SDKs across features and significantly simplifying Unreal integration.

PlayFab OSS and SDK are now delivered as one bundle, eliminating the need to manage multiple plugins or SDKs across features and significantly simplifying Unreal integration. Unified SDK v2 Foundation: Built on the PlayFab Unified SDK, the bundle introduces a consistent programming model, automatic token refresh, and a unified PlayFab entity identity across services—reducing auth-related issues and integration errors.

Built on the PlayFab Unified SDK, the bundle introduces a consistent programming model, automatic token refresh, and a unified PlayFab entity identity across services—reducing auth-related issues and integration errors. Single Win64 Build for PC + Xbox: Leveraging Unreal Engine 5.7 changes, developers can ship a single Windows 64‑bit build across PC stores while enabling Xbox Gaming Runtime plugins. This removes the need for separate WinGDK builds and streamlines PC and Xbox deployments.

Leveraging Unreal Engine 5.7 changes, developers can ship a single Windows 64‑bit build across PC stores while enabling Xbox Gaming Runtime plugins. This removes the need for separate WinGDK builds and streamlines PC and Xbox deployments. Seamless Cross‑Play Support: PlayFab OSS v2 runs alongside native platform OSS (such as Steam), allowing studios to add cross‑network lobbies, matchmaking, and Party voice/chat with minimal code changes—while preserving native platform features like friends and achievements.

PlayFab OSS v2 runs alongside native platform OSS (such as Steam), allowing studios to add cross‑network lobbies, matchmaking, and Party voice/chat with minimal code changes—while preserving native platform features like friends and achievements. Integrated Cloud Saves: PlayFab Game Save is now included directly in the unified plugin, providing out‑of‑the‑box cross‑platform cloud saves without requiring a separate SDK or plugin.

What’s Included:

PlayFabUnreal – Core PlayFab functionality

– Core PlayFab functionality OnlineSubsystemPlayFab – Multiplayer and networking integration

How to Get Started:

- Review the PlayFab Unified Unreal Overview documentation

- Access source and setup via PlayFab/PlayFabSDK_Unreal on GitHub

- Learn more about the PlayFab Unified SDK

PlayFab Party v1.10.17 Released for MacOS, iOS, Android, Linux, Switch 1&2

What’s New:

This release includes a set of targeted improvements and platform-specific fixes, including resolving Bluetooth microphone issues on Android, removing SafeStack on Linux, and hiding OpenSSL symbols on Apple platforms. On Nintendo Switch 2, this update also fixes a TCP connection error that could occur when the device’s IP address changes.

How to Get Started:

- You can find the new release for MacOS, iOS, Android, & Linux here: Release PlayFab Party v1.10.17 for iOS, MacOS, Android and Linux · PlayFab/PlayFabParty

- For Switch 1 and 2 updates, you can request access by following the steps here: Request access for secured SDKs and samples - PlayFab | Microsoft Learn

- Learn more about PlayFab Party here: Azure PlayFab Party overview - PlayFab | Microsoft Learn

- Get Started with Party Quickstart - PlayFab | Microsoft Learn

- Download the version of PlayFab Party you need for your specific platform/middleware: Azure PlayFab Party SDKs - PlayFab | Microsoft Learn

Update on GetPlayersInSegment API Retirement and Migration Guidance

What’s New:

The GetPlayersInSegment API is scheduled to be retired on March 31, 2026.

Since the original announcement, we identified an additional capability previously supported by GetPlayersInSegment. To address this gap, we have introduced the GetSegmentPlayerCount API, which is currently available in private preview.

If your title requires additional time to complete migration from the retired GetPlayersInSegment or you need to get flighted to the GetSegmentPlayerCount private preview, please contact PlayFab Support to discuss your scenario. If approved, your extension may be granted through April 30, 2026.

The ExportPlayersInSegment, GetSegmentExport, and now GetSegmentPlayerCount APIs are the supported replacement solution and should be used going forward, offering improved performance and reliability.

How to Get Started:

- If your title is still using the GetPlayersInSegment API:

o Review your title configuration in Game Manager

o Plan your migration to the APIs that best fit your use case(s)

o Complete migration as soon as possible, and no later than March 31, 2026 unless otherwise approved

- If you want to be flighted to the GetSegmentPlayerCount API private preview:

o Please contact PlayFab Support to request onboarding

- For full details, migration guidance, and FAQs, see the official announcement:

o PlayFab Insights Management and GetPlayerInSegment APIs to be Retired Starting March 31, 2026

Final Notice: Event Export and PlayFab Insights Management Retired (Effective March 31, 2026)

What’s Changed:

As of March 31, 2026, PlayFab Insights Management has been officially retired and is no longer available for any titles. As part of this retirement, Event Export has also been fully disabled, as it relied on the Insights Management infrastructure.

Titles that did not migrate prior to this date will no longer be able to:

Export PlayFab event or telemetry data via Event Export

Access or manage data through Insights Management

This may result in loss of functionality and historical data access for impacted titles.

To continue exporting and managing PlayFab telemetry and event data, developers must use PlayFab Data Connections, which is the supported replacement solution.

If you have questions about impact, migration status, or next steps, please contact PlayFab Support.

Required Action: (If You Have Not Migrated)

- If your title was still using Insights Management prior to March 31, 2026:

o Transition to PlayFab Data Connections to restore supported data export functionality

Learn More:

- For full details, background, migration guidance, and FAQs, refer to the official announcement:

o PlayFab Insights Management and GetPlayerInSegment APIs Retired as of March 31, 2026

o Event Export Impact as Part of PlayFab Insights Management Retirement

Thanks for checking out the great features that we’ve delivered in March! We’ll see you next month for more exciting updates in our upcoming PlayFab Digest. Happy Developing!

Ready to dive deeper? Explore PlayFab and discover how it can level up your game development journey.

Please visit the official PlayFab getting started guide to learn more!

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