Developer Acceleration Spotlight: Bisong Taiwo

The ID@Xbox Developer Acceleration Program, launched in 2023, marches forth with the mission to empower underrepresented creators with the resources and information needed to bring their creativity, innovation, and originality to Xbox. The Developer Acceleration program seeks to support developers who are led by those from Black, Indigenous, Latino or LGBTQIA+ communities, women, developers with disabilities, developers from emerging markets or teams with unique perspectives, and several other communities by removing longstanding barriers to entry for creators and normalizing diverse storylines and characters in gaming.

Since the program was announced, dozens of games have been released on Xbox to both critical acclaim and commercial success. With that in mind, we believe it is only fitting that we spotlight some of the creators behind these titles in a new recurring series on Microsoft Game Dev blog.

This week, we’re highlighting Bisong Taiwo, developer of the Developer Acceleration Program title Sainthood. We had the chance to chat with Bisong about his studio’s experience with the program and how DAP helped them successfully develop Sainthood.

Tell us about your studio.

I’m Bisong Taiwo, a Nigerian-Canadian filmmaker and game developer based in Canada. My work is deeply rooted in my African heritage and spiritual worldview, drawing inspiration from my religious upbringing and my love of storytelling. As a filmmaker, my projects, such as "Choices You Don’t Make" and "Mami Wata", have reached audiences worldwide, with the former being a huge hit for Brandon University, and the latter garnering over two million views on YouTube. I’ve made a few mobile video games over the years, but Sainthood is by far my most successful and will serve as a starting point for all future games I develop.

What can you tell us about Sainthood?

Sainthood is a cozy strategy game about serving your community and growing your faith. You have 33 days to spend on an island off the coast of the Kingdom of Kongo, and in that time you must attend to the needs of the islanders, while learning about African culture and its intersection with Catholicism. I wanted to make a small game that avoids the negative tropes sometimes associated with religion, and instead focuses on a positive, cozy experience that inspires players to serve and nurture their local communities.